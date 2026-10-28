David Greis Ospina (19962026): Remembering The Life And Legacy Of A Florida Law Enforcement Officer

In Loving Memory of David Greis Ospina (March 11, 1996 – October 24, 2026). A devoted father, beloved son, brother, and dedicated Florida law enforcement officer whose legacy of love and service will never be forgotten.

David Greis Ospina, 30, is remembered by his family for his dedication to law enforcement, his love for his children, and his lasting legacy of service.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PASCO COUNTY, FL - October 28, 2026 - David Greis Ospina (March 11, 1996 – October 24, 2026), a respected Florida law enforcement officer who served with the Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff's Offices, is being remembered by his family, friends, fellow officers, and community. Known affectionately as "Little David," David Greis Ospina was a devoted father, beloved son, brother, and dedicated public servant whose legacy of love, compassion, and service continues through his children and the lives he touched.Born in Brooklyn, New York, David was the cherished son of David Greis and Soraya Ospina. He grew up surrounded by the love of his family, building relationships and memories that will be carried forward for generations.A Career Dedicated to Protecting and Serving OthersDavid graduated from Central Florida Community College with a degree in Law Enforcement, pursuing a profession dedicated to helping others and serving his community.He began his law enforcement career with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office before continuing his service with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, where he became a highly respected and knowledgeable officer.Throughout his career, David served in several roles, including Field Training Officer (FTO) and Patrol Corporal. He was also a member of the Hostage Negotiation Team and served as an academy instructor, sharing his experience with fellow officers and helping prepare others for careers in law enforcement.In 2020, David received local news coverage after he assisted a family during a medical emergency involving a woman who suffered a seizure while driving. The incident, reported by WFLA News Channel 8, reflected his commitment to helping people during some of life's most difficult and unexpected moments.Beyond his professional accomplishments, David's personality, warmth, and connection with others are also remembered through a video interview titled "Rapid Fire with Deputy Greis." The lighthearted conversation offers a personal glimpse of David beyond the badge, capturing his smile, sense of humor, and personality.Remembering the Man Beyond the BadgeAlthough David was known professionally for his dedication to law enforcement, his family hopes he will be remembered equally for the person he was beyond the uniform.He was a loving father whose children will forever carry his legacy. He was a cherished son, a brother to Brandon, a grandson, a cousin, and a friend who was part of countless family memories, celebrations, and everyday moments.In a tribute prepared for his memorial service, his family reflected on the importance of his life and the love he leaves behind."David's life mattered long before today, and it will continue to matter every single day. It mattered to his children, his family, his friends, and the people he encountered throughout his life. And it still matters. It will always matter."His family hopes that as his children grow, they will continue hearing stories about their father, learning about the memories, laughter, experiences, and relationships that defined his life.A Legacy That Will Continue for GenerationsDavid's passing at the age of 30 leaves an immeasurable loss for his loved ones and those who had the privilege of knowing him.His family finds comfort in knowing that his legacy continues through his children, the people he helped, the colleagues he served alongside, and the loved ones who will preserve his memory.Grounded in faith, the family remembers the words of Romans 8, which remind believers that neither death nor life can separate us from the love of God.As the family prepares to celebrate his life, their message is one of gratitude, remembrance, faith, and enduring love."We will remember you. We will speak your name. And we will do our best to make sure your story continues to be told with love."Funeral Services and Memorial InformationFamily, friends, fellow officers, and community members wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to visit David Greis Ospina's official obituary and memorial page for funeral arrangements, condolences, and information about honoring his life.Official Obituary and Funeral Information:This announcement is shared on behalf of the family of David Greis Ospina to honor his life, recognize his dedication to public service, and preserve his memory for generations to come.

Calvin Moore

Family of David Greis Ospina

Rapid Fire Tuesday's with Deputy Greis | PSO Day in the Life

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David Greis Ospina (1996–2026): Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Florida Law Enforcement Officer News Provided By On Purpose Agency October 28, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services



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