Backed by a five-star review record, the Century 21 Legacy agent brings specialized investment experience to property buyers and sellers across East Tennessee.

DANDRIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With a career record of over 100 closed transactions and a matching 100 five-star client reviews, Katelyn Warren has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Dandridge and the surrounding areas. Building on this track record, FastExpert recently named Warren to its 2026 list of Top Real Estate Agents in Dandridge, TN.What Did FastExpert Recognize Katelyn Warren For?The 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Dandridge, TN recognition honors local top producers for their earned results. Published by the agent-matching platform FastExpert, this directory ranks real estate professionals in local markets like Dandridge, Tennessee. The platform determines rankings by measuring available transaction history, sales volume, and years of experience. These metrics are verified using MLS records and authenticated client reviews, ensuring the published list reflects actual market performance."Helping clients secure the right investment or successfully sell their property requires clear expectations and constant communication," says Warren. "This recognition is a direct result of keeping buyers and sellers informed at every step."What Makes Katelyn Warren a Top Producer in East Tennessee?Operating out of the Century 21 Legacy Gatlinburg office, Warren specializes as a short-term rental investor agent. Her core service area covers Gatlinburg, Dandridge, Morristown, and the surrounding communities, where she guides clients through targeted property acquisitions and sales.Warren holds several focused industry designations, including Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), and Military Relocation Professional (MRP). This specialized training allows her to support a wide range of real estate goals, from military transfers to specific investment property strategies."Whether conducting virtual tours for out-of-state buyers or analyzing pricing strategies for property investors, my approach is centered on practical market knowledge," says Warren.One client, Shonna M., credited Warren with providing clear guidance during a recent land sale, noting that she was "quick to respond and always kept things moving forward."Experience Proof Points:- Executed over 100 closed real estate transactions throughout her career- Closed 45 local property transactions during the year-to-date production period- Achieved a year-to-date sales volume of more than $16.3 million- Maintained a Top 5 ranking in both listings and sales for Century 21 year-to-date- Earned the Century 21Centurion Award in 2025- Received the Century 21Masters Diamond Award in 2024- Named the #1 Listing Agent at the Century 21 Legacy Gatlinburg office for 2025- Ranked the #1 Real Estate Agent in Gatlinburg, TN, in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings- Maintains a documented record of 100 five-star client reviewsWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Dandridge Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified top-producing agent ensures buyers and sellers have a representative who actively writes offers, analyzes inspections, and negotiates contract terms daily. This consistent transaction flow allows an experienced agent to read shifting local conditions more accurately than less active peers.In Dandridge, the residential market currently holds 6.8 months of supply and an active inventory of 38 properties, according to the most recent local market data. With a median sale price of roughly $311,000 and homes successfully selling at about 95% of their original list price, the current supply level indicates a market environment where buyers have room to negotiate terms.For property owners, this data means sellers must rely on precise pricing and targeted marketing strategies to attract qualified offers.Who Is Katelyn Warren?Katelyn Warren is a real estate professional serving the primary markets of Dandridge, Gatlinburg, Morristown, and White Pine. As an agent with Century 21 Legacy, she provides targeted investment and residential guidance to property buyers across East Tennessee.Warren prioritizes ongoing industry education to better serve a diverse client base, ensuring every buyer and seller receives informed representation during their property search or sale. Her focus remains on delivering factual market analysis and clear communication from the initial consultation through to the final closing.Buying or selling in Dandridge, TN? Reach Katelyn Warren at Century 21 Legacy at (865) 416-2220.Media Contact:- Katelyn Warren, Realtor, Century 21 Legacy- Phone: (865) 416-2220- Website:- Email:...- Address: 3224 East Pkwy, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Katelyn Warren

Katelyn Warren

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Katelyn Warren Named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Dandridge, TN by FastExpert News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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