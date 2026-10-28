Acceletrex Marketplace Gains Momentum As Enterprise Buyers And IT Startups Connect Through Trusted Saas Platform

- Allan ThompsonMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AcceleTrex Marketplace Gains Momentum as Enterprise Buyers and IT Startups Connect Through Trusted SaaS PlatformA healthcare provider validated an AI identity platform in its own environment and plans to expand.[Miami, FL] – [October 28, 2026] – AcceleTrex Corporation, the marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with vetted IT startups through experienced Market Executives and Market Experts, today announced continued marketplace momentum as organizations increasingly turn to trusted industry relationships to discover, evaluate, and deploy innovative technology solutions.Enterprise buyers face no shortage of technology challenges, yet many struggle to identify emerging vendors capable of solving them. At the same time, innovative startups often struggle to reach qualified decision-makers through traditional sales and marketing channels. AcceleTrex addresses both challenges through its marketplace, where trusted industry experts identify business and technology needs, match buyers with vetted solutions, and facilitate trusted referrals that accelerate technology adoption.As the marketplace matures, AcceleTrex is seeing growing evidence that its model is delivering value for buyers, startups, and the experts who connect them. By combining experienced industry relationships with a structured referral process, the platform enables buyers to engage with technologies they may never have discovered through conventional channels while helping startups reach organizations actively seeking solutions.A recent engagement illustrates the marketplace in action. Through a Trusted Referral facilitated on the AcceleTrex platform, a regional healthcare provider was introduced to an AI-native identity security startup. The healthcare organization faced challenges managing and securing accounts in applications that lacked APIs and were difficult to integrate into existing identity platforms. The referred solution automated identity lifecycle operations across those applications, extending visibility, continuous monitoring, and control without requiring native APIs. After validating the technology within its own environment, the healthcare provider purchased the solution and plans to expand deployment across additional applications."The AcceleTrex marketplace was built to solve a problem that has existed for decades: innovative startups and enterprise buyers rarely find each other at the right time," said Allan Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO of AcceleTrex. "We're now seeing the marketplace deliver measurable results. Trusted referrals are leading to evaluations, validations, and expansion opportunities that benefit buyers, startups, and the experts who make those introductions possible.""AcceleTrex opened a door that would have taken us much longer to open on our own. The customer had identity coverage gaps across applications, and we proved Redblock could close them," said Indus Khaitan, Founder & CEO of Redblock."What makes the marketplace effective is that it starts with understanding the buyer's environment and challenges," said a Market Executive on the AcceleTrex platform. "When you connect the right solution to a real business problem and remain engaged throughout the process, trust develops naturally and better outcomes follow.""Technology marketplaces only work when trust is built into the process," said Mark Townsend, Co-Founder and CTO of AcceleTrex. "AcceleTrex provides the framework that allows trust to scale. We evaluate participating vendors, register Trusted Referrals, and keep buyers, vendors, and Market Experts aligned throughout evaluation and deployment. That structure increases the likelihood of successful outcomes for everyone involved."Senior IT professionals interested in becoming a Market Executive or Market Expert can learn more at AcceleTrex Get Started. IT startups interested in participating in the marketplace and receiving Trusted Referrals can learn more at AcceleTrex.About RedblockRedblock is an AI-native identity security platform that automates manual identity operations and reduces identity exposures. Redblock sits between an organization's identity stack and disconnected applications, extending visibility and control to applications that lack APIs or connectors. For more information, visit .About AcceleTrexAcceleTrex is a Business Technology Referral Exchange and marketplace built on trusted relationships. The platform connects enterprise buyers seeking solutions to critical business and technology challenges with vetted IT startups delivering innovative products and services. Through its network of experienced Market Executives and Market Experts, AcceleTrex enables Trusted Referrals that help buyers discover, evaluate, and adopt new technologies while helping startups gain access to qualified decision-makers and accelerate growth.For more information, visit AcceleTrex or follow AcceleTrex on LinkedIn.Media ContactAlexa RhodesDirector of PR and Social MediaAcceleTrex Corporation

Alexa Rhodes

AcceleTrex Corporation

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AcceleTrex Marketplace Gains Momentum as Enterprise Buyers and IT Startups Connect Through Trusted SaaS Platform News Provided By AcceleTrex Corporation October 28, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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