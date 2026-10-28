Marketspread Launches AI Assistant For Event Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The game-changing virtual assistant automates all aspects of event management cementing Marketspread as the lead AI innovator in the event management space.

CRESTWOOD, KY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marketspread is proud to announce its move into the next generation of online platforms with the official release of the Marketspread AI Assistant. Representing a massive leap forward for the industry, this groundbreaking tool acts as a dedicated virtual market and event manager assistant, designed to aid with every facet of market and event management from a single, intuitive interface.With this launch, Marketspread firmly establishes itself as the lead innovator in the market, fair and festival management space. Currently, Marketspread is the only platform in its vertical offering this level of advanced artificial intelligence, delivering a distinct, game-changing advantage to its users.The Marketspread AI Assistant is built to seamlessly manage both the complex logistics and the day-to-day administrative burdens of event management. By conversing naturally with the Assistant, either through type or voice, organizers can now instantly get access to data and execute tasks that previously took hours.Key Capabilities of the New AI Assistant:- Intelligent Reporting: Automatically generate custom reports, correlate complex data sets, and receive actionable, data-driven recommendations to optimize event performance.- Booking: Instantly create, dynamically modify, and optimize detailed event bookings.- Streamlined Financials: Effortlessly create, send, and reconcile invoices, while seamlessly managing vendor bookings.- Logistics: Instantly coordinate, track, and streamline every moving part of your event operations from a single conversation.- Advice and Optimizations: Leverage real-time data analysis to receive smart, actionable recommendations that maximize event performance and growth.- Custom Form Generation: Instantly build custom forms tailored for either internal management workflows or external vendor and attendee surveys.- Instantaneous User Support: Get immediate, on-demand answers to support questions, ensuring a frictionless experience for event organizers.“Marketspread has always been dedicated to pushing the envelope to make event management more powerful, yet significantly easier to use,” said Daniel Westervelt, CEO of Marketspread.“The release of our AI Assistant is a true paradigm shift. By giving every organizer their own virtual manager, we are fundamentally changing what is possible in this industry. We are incredibly proud to be the first and only platform in our space to bring this game-changing capability directly to our users.”By eliminating tedious manual data entry and logistical bottlenecks, the AI Assistant allows market managers and fair organizers to focus on what matters most: operating successful events for their vendors and customers while fostering deep community connections.The Marketspread AI Assistant is available now to all users. To learn more about how Marketspread is revolutionizing event management, visit our AI Assistant page at .About MarketspreadMarketspread is a premier market, event, fair and festival management platform dedicated to providing organizers with the most powerful, user-friendly tools on the market. From vendor management and interactive mapping to automated invoicing and now cutting-edge AI assistance, Marketspread streamlines the entire event lifecycle for events of all sizes.

Katelyn Bekken-Simpson

Marketspread

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Marketspread Launches AI Assistant for Event Management News Provided By Marketspread October 28, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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