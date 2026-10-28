MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FastExpert recognizes Reid Rosenthal as a 2026 Top Agent in Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd, two of the Main Line communities served by The Rosenthal Group.

BRYN MAWR, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reid Rosenthal, Team Lead and Broker Associate of The Rosenthal Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, has been named a 2026 Top Agent in both Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd by FastExpert.The recognition adds to a career spanning more than two decades, 1,510 closed transactions, and more than $1 billion in career sales. With extensive experience across Bryn Mawr, Bala Cynwyd, Villanova, Gladwyne, Ardmore, and surrounding communities, Rosenthal has built a reputation as one of the best real estate agents on the Main Line.What Did FastExpert Recognize Reid Rosenthal For?FastExpert named Rosenthal a 2026 Top Agent in both Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd, recognizing his production, client feedback, and transaction history in two prominent Main Line communities.FastExpert's agent rankings consider factors including recent transaction activity, client reviews, responsiveness, and profile completeness. Rosenthal's profile also identifies him as a 2026 Top Agent in Philadelphia.The recognition reflects Rosenthal's long-standing focus on both Philadelphia and the Main Line, where his team represents buyers, sellers, investors, and luxury clients across a wide range of property types and price points.What Makes Reid Rosenthal a Top Agent in Main Line Real Estate?Rosenthal brings more than two decades of experience across the Main Line and Philadelphia, combining local market knowledge with high-volume transaction experience.Rosenthal and his team also work extensively with luxury properties, high-rise condominiums, new construction, investment real estate, and clients moving between Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.Experience Proof Points:- 1,510 career real estate transactions- More than $1 billion in total career sales volume- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Bryn Mawr, PA- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Bala Cynwyd, PA- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Philadelphia, PA- More than 25 years of real estate experience- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chairman's Circle Diamond recognition- Ranked among the Top 20 BHHS Large Teams Nationwide- More than 500 five-star reviews across Zillow and Google- Luxury Property Specialist and Master Certified Negotiation ExpertWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Main Line Buyers and Sellers?The Main Line includes a collection of distinct communities rather than one uniform housing market. Bryn Mawr, Bala Cynwyd, Villanova, Gladwyne, Ardmore, Haverford, and surrounding areas each have different housing styles, price points, inventory levels, and buyer demand.That makes recent transaction experience particularly valuable. A team actively working across these communities sees how buyers are responding to pricing, which properties are attracting competition, and where negotiation opportunities are developing.For sellers, that perspective can help determine how aggressively to price and prepare a home. Buyers benefit from understanding how value changes between neighborhoods and when a property warrants a stronger offer versus additional negotiation.Rosenthal's FastExpert recognition in both Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd reinforces the geographic depth of his Main Line practice rather than recognition tied to just one neighborhood.Who Is Reid Rosenthal?Reid Rosenthal is the Team Lead and Broker Associate of The Rosenthal Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.A Philadelphia native, Rosenthal serves clients throughout Center City and the Main Line, including Bryn Mawr, Bala Cynwyd, Villanova, Gladwyne, Ardmore, Haverford, Wynnewood, and surrounding communities.His practice spans residential sales, luxury properties, investments, condominiums, and new construction. Rosenthal is known for combining detailed market analysis with direct communication and a highly involved approach to pricing and negotiation.Buying or selling on the Main Line? Reach Reid Rosenthal and The Rosenthal Group at (267) 626-7613.Media Contact:- Reid Rosenthal, Team Lead and Broker Associate, The Rosenthal Group- Phone: (267) 626-7613- Website:- Email:...- Address: 112 S 19th Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Reid Rosenthal

Reid Rosenthal

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Reid Rosenthal Named a 2026 Top Agent in Main Line Communities of Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd by FastExpert News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 14:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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