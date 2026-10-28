AHNCC Highlights The Importance Of Diversity To Increase The Worldviews Of Holistic Nurses And Nurse Coaches.

AHNCC

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation (AHNCC) has created initiatives that help our certificants better serve underserved populations by helping them to better understand differences, strengths, and challenges in various cultural communities, which allows them to better serve a broader community.

AHNCC emphasizes the importance of diversity and helping expand the worldview of holistic nurses and nurse coaches needed to broaden their sociocultural awareness and enhance their ability to provide optimal holistic care inclusive to everyone.

The Equality, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging, and Social Justice (EEDIBSJ) Committee promotes education and advocacy efforts that embrace our common humanity. The EEDIBSJ Committee is made up of a group of nurses from different backgrounds with the intention of expanding our collective worldview. This committee aims to help promote and support initiatives that help holistic nurses and nurse coaches better understand the values, beliefs, attitudes, and needs of people from different backgrounds and worldviews. Several initiatives have been implemented to support this work.

Quarterly zoom gatherings, called Conversation Corners (CC), are held to host individuals who share their different life stories, values, and experiences. The CC provide individuals with an opportunity and platform to share their own life experiences. The intention of CC is not to endorse or support certain worldviews but rather to help others better understand the perceptions, values, cultures, attitudes, and lived experiences of others. Holistic nurses and nurse coaches who attend leave with a broader worldview and can receive continuing competency hours for their recertification requirement.

AHNCC also uses their social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube, to share diversity posts and videos. Showcased on the AHNCC website is Nurse Spotlight, a series of posts that shine a light on holistic nurses or nurse coaches from diverse backgrounds. Various videos are also shared on the website, created to increase cultural and community awareness on important health related topics, and educational opportunities. Social media platforms also highlight and showcase accomplishments of holistic nurses and nurse coaches. This is an ongoing opportunity for AHNCC certificants to share and showcase their professional contributions on AHNCC platforms. AHNCC also proudly shares important news and updates from partnership organizations.

The Holistic Nursing Fellowship Program was launched in 2022 through a collaborative effort between AHNCC and the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA). Through this alliance, AHNCC and AHNA are partnering with other nursing organizations to increase inclusivity and diversity among our certificants. In this program, recipients are offered a packet that includes all testing, re-sit, and practice test fees, a correspondence continuing education program to meet application education requirements, and additional resources. Fellows accepted into the program incur no personal expense for their participation, and upon completion earn their certification in Holistic Nursing or Nurse Coaching after successfully sitting for the national examination.

Finally, AHNCC and the Global Academy of Holistic Nursing (GAHN) partnered to offer a documentary series“Called From Darkness”. This documentary series bundle, offered by Touchpoint Productions and Paul Steinbroner, explores the spiritual dimensions of addiction recovery, healing, and reconciliation in different marginalized populations. This movie series bundle is available until November 2026 and can be purchased for $50. Holistic nurses and holistic nurse coaches can utilize this option to broaden their awareness and receive continuing competency hours as well. Attendees can receive up to nine (9) Continuing Education Credits towards their certification or recertification requirements with AHNCC.

About the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation.

The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation, a 501c (6) organization, was created to advance holistic, person-centered care that emphasizes clients as the experts of their own experience, and nurses as instruments of healing, by assuming full administrative authority and sole responsibility over credentialing programs based in the values, knowledge, and skills of Holistic Nursing. Contact Margaret Erickson at....

Margaret Erickson

AHNCC

+1 785-267-0943

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHNCC highlights the importance of diversity to increase the worldviews of holistic nurses and nurse coaches. News Provided By AHNCC October 28, 2026, 14:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.