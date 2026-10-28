MP CM Reviews Blackbuck Rescue Operation In Shajapur Calls It First Of Its Kind In South Asia

MENAFN - IANS) Shajapur, Oct 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing blackbuck and nilgai (blue bull) rescue operation under 'Project Antelope Translocation' at Ranthbhanwar village in Shajapur district.

He described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind effort in South Asia and said it is the state government's one of the prime efforts for farmers' welfare and wildlife conservation.

The Chief Minister said the project is aimed at protecting farmers' crops from damage caused by wild animals, particularly blackbucks and nilgai, while ensuring the safety of the animals themselves.

As part of the 'Year of Farmers' Welfare,' a specialised rescue campaign using the 'Boma' technique was launched last year with technical assistance from a team from South Africa.

The animals are being captured safely and relocated to designated forest areas without causing them injury.

The second phase of the operation is underway across various parts of Shajapur district from October 9 to October 31, with a target of relocating 2,000 blackbucks. So far, more than 1,236 blackbucks and nilgai have been safely rescued.

The animals are being transported in a fleet of 11 trucks to forest areas in Sheopur, Gandhi Sagar and the Rani Durgavati Reserve Forest. Veterinarians and necessary equipment have been deployed to ensure safe transit.

Yadav noted that the rescue operation, which utilises the Boma technique with helicopter support, is unique in South Asia.

He said the project would not only aid wildlife conservation but also help reduce crop damage faced by farmers. He expressed confidence that its success would encourage other states to adopt similar measures.

During his visit, the Chief Minister observed the rescue process from a camouflaged platform, inquired about the arrangements and progress of the operation, and appreciated the efforts of the Forest Department and district administration.

Present on the occasion were local MLAs, senior forest officials including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shubhranjan Sen, Chief Wildlife Warden Samita Rajora and district Collector Parikshit Sanjayrao Jhade.