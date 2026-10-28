Wanted Bawaria Criminal Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Reward Shot Dead In Encounter In Ghaziabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 28 (IANS) A notorious Bawaria gang criminal carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Wednesday, officials said.

Three policemen sustained injuries during the exchange of fire, according to initial information.

The encounter took place in the Nivadi police station area when a Crime Branch team, led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), launched an operation based on intelligence regarding the movement of Bawaria gang members.

During the operation, the police team came face to face with the suspects, leading to an exchange of fire.

Police said the slain criminal has been identified as Dharmendra, alias "Tiddi", a wanted member of the Bawaria gang. He had been carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each announced by the Ghaziabad and Meerut police, taking the total bounty on him to Rs 1 lakh.

During the encounter, Dharmendra sustained serious injuries and was later reported dead. Three police personnel were also injured in the operation and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

However, details regarding their identities, the nature of their injuries, and their current condition are yet to be officially disclosed.

The encounter has drawn attention in the district due to Dharmendra's criminal background and the reward announced for him by two police districts. Authorities are expected to issue a detailed official statement on the operation.

Further details regarding the criminal cases registered against Dharmendra, his criminal history, any recoveries made during the encounter, and other aspects of the operation are awaited.

According to the information available so far, the Crime Branch team acted under the supervision of the ADCP (Crime), resulting in the death of the wanted gangster and injuries to three policemen.