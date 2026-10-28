Three Arrested In Hyderabad As EAGLE Force Raids Illegal Vape Shop

EAGLE Force Crackdown on Illegal Vaping

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): EAGLE Force raided a smoke shop near Nilofer Hospital in Nampally, Hyderabad, over the alleged sale of prohibited e-cigarettes and arrested three persons, officials said on Wednesday. During the operation at Fuego Smoke Shop, the team seized six e-cigarettes of different brands, Rs 1.05 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and four payment scanners. The raid was conducted by a team led by Sub-Inspector Venkatesh following credible information.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Ashfaq (24), the shop manager, and workers Shehabuddeen (22) and Md. Mustafa (36). All three are residents of Nampally in Hyderabad and are originally from Kasaragod in Kerala. According to the preliminary enquiry, the shop manager stated that the premises had been rented in February 2026 by a person identified as Jaheed alias Abdul Khader, who allegedly operated the business. The premises were reportedly rented at a monthly rent of Rs 35,000, and the establishment was initially named The Smoke Shop.

Investigation into Distribution Network

Investigators are examining the roles of the three arrested persons, the ownership and management of the outlet, and the circumstances in which the alleged sales took place. The preliminary enquiry has also indicated a suspected phone-based ordering and delivery arrangement. According to information obtained during questioning, a mobile number was allegedly used for business communications, including WhatsApp messages informing customers about the availability of different e-cigarette brands. Payments were reportedly accepted in cash and through digital payment facilities. Orders were allegedly arranged for delivery through a delivery platform.

The shop manager reportedly stated that around three to four e-cigarettes were sold per day. Investigators are verifying these details by examining the seized mobile phones, payment records and other available evidence. The investigation is also focused on identifying the supply chain, establishing the persons responsible for operating and financing the business, and determining the extent of the alleged sales and delivery activities.

Legal Action and Public Awareness

A case has been registered at Nampally Police Station under Crime No. 387/2026 under Section 318(4) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 read with Section 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and Section 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), according to EAGLE Force. The alleged role of the person identified as the shop's operator, along with financial transactions and communications linked to the outlet, is also being examined. Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation, officials said.

EAGLE Force said it had raided eight shops and outlets over the alleged sale of banned e-cigarettes and vapes in the last two months. The force reiterated its commitment to curbing the illegal trade in prohibited e-cigarettes and appealed to parents, teachers, school managements, students and the public to remain vigilant against their sale and use. It urged parents to discuss vaping with their children and asked educational institutions to strengthen awareness programmes and report suspected sales or distribution to the appropriate authorities. EAGLE Force also appealed to the people of Telangana to share credible information regarding the manufacture, storage, transportation, sale or distribution of banned e-cigarettes with the police to help identify suppliers and prevent prohibited products from reaching young consumers. The manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising of electronic cigarettes are prohibited under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, subject to the provisions of the law. (ANI)

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