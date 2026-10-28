UAE Flag Day 2026: Is It A Holiday? Date, School Celebrations Explained

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With the October half-term break behind them, parents across the UAE may already be looking ahead to the next school holiday. But UAE Flag Day, which falls on Tuesday, November 3 this year, will not mean another day off for pupils.

The annual national occasion will see schools, workplaces and families across the Emirates raise the UAE flag, with ceremonies traditionally held at 11am.

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Here is what parents need to know about school activities and holiday arrangements.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens and residents across the country to participate in this year's observance.

In a message shared on October 27, Sheikh Mohammed invited ministries, government institutions, schools, universities and families in all seven emirates to hoist the flag.

Describing the occasion as a shared expression of national pride, he said it would be a moment when the country and its people stand together before a symbol of their honour and glory. He concluded his message with the words:“Long live the homeland, long live the Flag.”

What happens at 11am?

UAE Flag Day is observed annually on November 3, marking the anniversary of the Late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming President of the UAE in 2004.

The initiative was launched in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed to encourage people across the Emirates to celebrate the national flag and the values it represents. This year's observance marks the 14th edition of Flag Day.

The nationwide flag-raising is traditionally held at 11am, with schools, government departments and other organisations taking part. Parents should check with their children's schools for confirmation of ceremony timings and any special arrangements planned for November 3.

The UAE flag was first raised on December 2, 1971, by the country's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, when the federation was established.

For the country's diverse school communities, Flag Day is also an opportunity to help children understand the history behind the national symbol and their connection to the place they call home.

How UAE schools celebrate Flag Day

Schools across the Emirates may organise flag-raising ceremonies, assemblies and activities that introduce pupils to the significance of the national flag.

The national anthem may be played or sung during gatherings, while classroom sessions can explore the meaning of the flag's red, green, white and black colours, the country's history and the values associated with its national identity. Some schools may also organise art projects and other flag-themed activities.

The celebrations will vary between institutions, making school announcements the best source of information for parents about what their children will be participating in.

For younger pupils, these activities can turn concepts such as unity, respect and belonging into something they can see and experience. In a country where families come from different parts of the world, the occasion also offers an opportunity to learn about the UAE's history and appreciate the shared community they are part of.

The day is not only about displaying the flag but also about understanding why it matters. School celebrations can help children connect the national symbol with the people, history and values that have shaped the country in which they are growing up.

The UAE flag features four colours - red, green, white and black - each carrying a distinct meaning linked to the country's history, values and aspirations.

According to an official guide, red honours the sacrifices of earlier generations who helped lay the foundations of the Union. Green represents growth, prosperity and cultural revival, while white reflects the UAE's humanitarian contributions and commitment to promoting security and peace worldwide. Black symbolises the strength of Emiratis and the nation's rejection of injustice and extremism.

Is UAE Flag Day a public holiday? Will schools close?

No. UAE Flag Day is not an official public holiday, and schools are expected to operate as usual on Tuesday, November 3.

Parents should therefore plan for a normal school and working day unless their child's institution communicates any specific changes to its arrangements. The occasion does not require families to make additional childcare arrangements simply because Flag Day is being observed.

It is important not to confuse Flag Day with Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day, which falls on December 2 and is an official public holiday.

While Flag Day is marked through ceremonies and activities rather than a day off, it remains an important annual occasion for schools and workplaces to come together in recognition of the country.

How should the UAE flag be treated?

Flag Day also offers an opportunity for families and schools to familiarise children with the proper handling and care of the national flag.

Under the UAE's guidelines, flags should be kept clean and in good condition, with damaged, faded or discoloured flags replaced. They should also be checked following adverse weather and folded neatly and stored when not on display.

Flags that are no longer suitable for use should be disposed of in a manner that prevents them from continuing to appear as national flags; burning them is not permitted under the cited guidelines.

As November 3 approaches, parents can check whether their children's schools are planning a ceremony or classroom activity and use the occasion to talk about the UAE's history and national symbols.

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