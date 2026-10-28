Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Analysis 2026: Phase III And Phase II Assets, MOA Breakdown, And ROA Trends Otsuka Pharma, Sanofi S.A, Reata Pharma, Galapagos N.V, Janssen Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 28, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline constitutes 8+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Polycystic Kidney Disease Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Polycystic Kidney Disease companies working in the treatment market are Hannover Medical School, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Rege Nephro Co., Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing therapies for the Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment



Emerging Polycystic Kidney Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Empagliflozin, Tolvaptan (OPC-41061), Tamibarotene, Tolvaptan Suspension, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Polycystic Kidney Disease market in the coming years.

In October 2026, SCYNEXIS announced the completion of the Phase I clinical trial of SCY-770, an investigational oral therapy that directly activates AMPK to target mechanisms associated with cyst formation and the progression of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). The study involved 25 healthy participants, with the treatment reported to be well tolerated across the dose groups evaluated. The company indicated that a Phase II proof-of-concept trial in patients with ADPKD was still expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026. Although SCY-770 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation, this designation does not constitute approval for commercial use.

In October 2026, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals announced the finalized design of the planned Phase II EXPRESS trial evaluating exaluren in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) associated with nonsense mutations. The study is expected to enroll approximately 60 adults over a 52-week treatment period, with the change in height-adjusted total kidney volume designated as the primary endpoint. Initial patient dosing was projected for the third quarter of 2027, while topline results are anticipated in the first half of 2029. These timelines represent planned development milestones and do not confirm that the clinical trial has commenced.

In September 2026, The clinical trial record for the Phase IIa VX-407 study was updated, providing a status update on the ongoing evaluation of VX-407 in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) carrying selected PKD1 variants. The open-label study assesses efficacy through measures such as height-adjusted total kidney volume, along with safety and pharmacokinetic parameters. The trial enrolled 26 participants and was listed as active but not recruiting. This update reflects a change in trial status rather than a new regulatory approval or a confirmed clinical efficacy result.

In July 2026, Arnatar Therapeutics reported that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had authorized ART5 to enter a first-in-human clinical trial. ART5 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to enhance PKD1 gene expression and restore polycystin-1 protein production. The company expected to initiate a single-ascending-dose study in healthy volunteers in the third quarter of 2026, followed by a Phase Ib trial involving patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) in the first half of 2027. This regulatory clearance was granted by China's NMPA and does not represent FDA authorization.

In March 2026, Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is the most prevalent inherited kidney disorder, affecting approximately 1 in every 1,000 individuals. Most familial cases are linked to mutations in the PKD1 (78%) or PKD2 (15%) genes, while the remaining cases are associated with variants in genes such as GANAB, DNAJB11, and IFT140. Because ADPKD is inherited, nephrologists frequently manage the care of multiple affected members within the same family, making family-centered care a key aspect of disease management. In January 2025, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, has announced positive clinical and regulatory updates from its ADPKD program. The update includes encouraging topline results from an interim analysis of the fourth cohort in its Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study of farabursen (RGLS8429) for treating ADPKD. Additionally, the company provided insights into its recent successful End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the FDA.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Overview

Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) is an inherited disorder characterized by the development of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, which can enlarge the kidneys and impair their function over time. The two main types are autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) and autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD). Common symptoms include high blood pressure, abdominal or back pain, blood in the urine, and recurrent kidney infections. In advanced cases, PKD can lead to chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.

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Emerging Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Empagliflozin: Hannover Medical School

Tolvaptan (OPC-41061): Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Tamibarotene: Rege Nephro Co., Ltd. Tolvaptan Suspension: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Polycystic Kidney Disease Route of Administration

Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Polycystic Kidney Disease Molecule Type

Polycystic Kidney Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Polycystic Kidney Disease Assessment by Product Type

Polycystic Kidney Disease By Stage and Product Type

Polycystic Kidney Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Polycystic Kidney Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Polycystic Kidney Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Polycystic Kidney Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Polycystic Kidney Disease Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Polycystic Kidney Disease product details are provided in the report. Download the Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Polycystic Kidney Disease therapies

Some of the key companies in the Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Polycystic Kidney Disease are - Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Sanofi S.A, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos N.V, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, Xortx Therapeutics, AceLink Therapeutics Inc., Pano Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Inc., and others.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment.

Polycystic Kidney Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Polycystic Kidney Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Polycystic Kidney Disease drugs and therapies

Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Drivers



Rising Disease Awareness and Diagnosis: Increasing awareness and improved diagnostic techniques are supporting the identification of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) and autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD), driving demand for innovative treatments.

Unmet Medical Needs: Limited disease-modifying treatment options and the progressive nature of polycystic kidney disease are encouraging research into therapies that can slow cyst growth and preserve kidney function.

Advancements in Drug Development: Growing research into novel therapeutic targets, genetic mechanisms, and targeted treatment approaches is expanding the polycystic kidney disease pipeline.

Increasing R&D Investments: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in clinical trials to develop effective therapies for different forms and stages of polycystic kidney disease. Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine: Advances in genetic testing and understanding disease progression are supporting the development of targeted therapies and more individualized treatment strategies.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Barriers



Clinical Trial Complexity: The slow progression of polycystic kidney disease and the need to demonstrate meaningful improvements in kidney function can increase trial duration and development costs.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects associated with emerging therapies may limit their suitability for long-term treatment and affect patient adherence.

High Drug Development Costs: Extensive clinical research, specialized monitoring, and long-term follow-up requirements can create significant financial challenges for developers.

Limited Patient Populations for Rare Subtypes: The relatively small number of patients with certain forms of polycystic kidney disease, particularly ARPKD, can complicate recruitment and clinical development. Regulatory and Market Access Challenges: Demonstrating long-term clinical benefits, securing regulatory approval, and addressing pricing and reimbursement concerns may delay commercialization and restrict access to novel treatments.

Scope of Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Polycystic Kidney Disease Companies: Hannover Medical School, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Rege Nephro Co., Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies: Empagliflozin, Tolvaptan (OPC-41061), Tamibarotene, Tolvaptan Suspension, and others

Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Polycystic Kidney Disease current marketed and Polycystic Kidney Disease emerging therapies Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Polycystic Kidney Disease market drivers and Polycystic Kidney Disease market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Polycystic Kidney Disease Report Introduction

2. Polycystic Kidney Disease Executive Summary

3. Polycystic Kidney Disease Overview

4. Polycystic Kidney Disease- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Polycystic Kidney Disease Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Polycystic Kidney Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Polycystic Kidney Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Polycystic Kidney Disease Preclinical Stage Products

10. Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Assessment

11. Polycystic Kidney Disease Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Polycystic Kidney Disease Key Companies

14. Polycystic Kidney Disease Key Products

15. Polycystic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

16. Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Polycystic Kidney Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Polycystic Kidney Disease Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.