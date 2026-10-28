Crown Prince Directs Launch Of National Initiative To Collect Digital Data

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday chaired a regular meeting of the National Council for Future Technology, during which he directed the council to launch a national data-collection initiative focused on ensuring accuracy, quality, seamless flow, and promoting responsible use, in order to speed up the transition toward an artificial intelligence and data-driven digital economy.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, who is chairman of the council, the Crown Prince emphasized the need to establish regular performance monitoring, as well as to develop robust skill-development programs to drive the initiative's projects, thereby elevating institutional efficiency, innovation, productivity, and enabling decision-making based on accurate information.

His Royal Highness highlighted the need to collaborate with relevant public and private sector entities on the initiative, and establish communication channels to foster partnerships and support implementation efforts.

The Crown Prince noted that the initiative will support the creation of applications that improve citizen services in vital areas, particularly healthcare and education.

His Royal Highness was also briefed on the progress of a number of the council's ongoing projects and future plans.

//Petra// HA