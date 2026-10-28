Agriculture Ministry Urges Storm-Damaged Farmers To Report Losses
Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) - The Ministry of Agriculture urged farmers whose crops and infrastructure were damaged by recent severe winds, heavy downpours, and hail to contact their local agricultural directorates starting Wednesday.
The ministry told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the call seeks to systematically assess and document all agricultural losses across affected regions.
Damage assessment committees in provincial and district agricultural directorates have been instructed to receive farmers' applications and conduct field inspections to verify the impact, in accordance with standard operating procedures.
//Petra// HA
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