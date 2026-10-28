Ukrainian, Russian Forces Observing Ceasefire In Oleshky Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"The ceasefire has affected the city itself. Kherson, which had been under constant shelling, has literally come back to life. There are more people on the streets, and urban life has picked up. People can go outside in peace, take walks and enjoy the autumn sunshine. What is ordinary everyday life for some is now the greatest wish of Kherson region residents," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets noted that, as of 12:00 on October 28, the Ukrainian and Russian sides continued to fully honor the agreements. The ceasefire began on October 27 at 03:00 Kyiv time (04:00 Moscow time) and will remain in effect until 22:59 on November 1.

This will make it possible to carry out a humanitarian mission led by the Ukrainian side jointly with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, with the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Lubinets said.

He promised to keep the public and the media promptly informed about the progress of the mission and compliance with the agreements.

The commissioner added that, while speaking with residents of the Kherson region, his representative Vasyl Donets had heard many requests to continue efforts to secure a ceasefire.

Oleshky humanitarian mission could be extended to other communities – Lubinets

As Ukrinform reported, Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only Oleshky. According to a White House press release, the parties agreed to temporarily halt all military operations in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he did not know which side people would choose when evacuating from Oleshky, but understood that it would be easier for them to travel deeper into the territory temporarily occupied by Russia. However, he said, many people wanted to return to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram