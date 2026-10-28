Britain To Provide Ukraine With GBP 10B Over Three Years Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I had a great conversation with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and we are grateful to Britain for its unwavering, strong, and truly leading support. Today, Britain made a strong decision to provide an additional GBP 10 billion in financial support – GBP 7 billion in economic support over the next three years, and another GBP 3 billion in British export support, primarily for the supply of much-needed weapons that will strengthen our protection of lives. This is on top of the annual support Britain already provides to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to him, this is a truly significant and timely step, coming just when Russia needs to see and feel that Ukraine will not be left alone to deal with the problems Russia is so determined to escalate.

"Every step to strengthen Ukraine brings Russia closer to realizing that it must end this war of its own making," Zelensky added.

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The parties also discussed sanctions policy. Zelensky said that "Britain will remain principled on this – setting an example that matters globally."

"I am grateful to Britain, to Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his team, and to every person around the world who understands that standing with Ukraine is the right thing to do – that it means being on the right side of history," Zelensky added.

On October 27, Warsaw and London signed a three-year defense cooperation plan providing for joint military exercises, the development of defense technologies and increased weapons production. Both countries also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine