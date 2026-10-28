Belarus Continues To Relay Signals To Russian Drones, Troop Numbers Near Border Unchanged Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Everyone is particularly concerned about a possible buildup of forces in Belarus along our border, but fortunately, this is not happening. Of course, intelligence units continue to monitor Ukraine's overall security situation, keeping track of developments in Belarus as a country that sides with the Kremlin. At the same time, what continues to pose a security threat to us from Belarus is the operation of signal repeaters – technical equipment that boosts the signal for Russian drones. Unfortunately, we continue to detect their activity. This does not necessarily mean that a repeater is switched on around the clock, but we are seeing the locations where they are activated change periodically," Demchenko said.

Belarus continues to help Russia use signal repeaters during attacks on Ukraine – military spox

He added that Belarus continues to assist Russia in carrying out strikes on Ukrainian territory.