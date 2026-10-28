Azerbaijan, UAE Hold Second Joint Military Cooperation Committee Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The second meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was held.

Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Elchin Abdullayev met with a delegation led by Director of the Directorate of International Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Jamal Ebrahim Mohamed Almarzooqi.

The meeting emphasised importance of mutual exchange of experience between the two armed forces. The participants also held an extensive exchange of views on the current state of military cooperation and other issues of common interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Protocol of the Second Meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates was signed, along with a Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027–2029.