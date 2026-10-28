Dirk Kuyt To Take Charge Of Fenerbahce Until New Coach Appointed

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Fenerbahce announced Wednesday that assistant coach Dirk Kuyt will take charge of its first team until a new head coach is appointed following the resignation of Ismail Kartal, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“Following the resignation of Ismail Kartal, our club has appointed Dirk Kuyt as the technical director of our football first team until our new head coach is determined,” the Istanbul club said in a statement.

Kuyt, 46, is a familiar figure at Fenerbahce, having played for the club between 2012 and 2015.

Fenerbahce had announced on June 3, 2012 that the Dutch forward had signed a three-year contract. The club paid €1 million for the transfer from Liverpool.

Kuyt scored his 250th career goal, including international goals, against Gaziantepspor during his time at the club.

He returned to Fenerbahce in a coaching capacity on June 18, 2026, when he was appointed assistant manager under Kartal.

Fenerbahce announced Tuesday evening that it had parted ways with Kartal.

--NNN-ANADOLU