Integrated Passive Devices Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 2.79 Billion At 8.33% CAGR As Miniaturization And Advanced Packaging Unlock Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through miniaturization, fewer assembly steps, AI-driven design, rigorous validation, and resilient multi-source supply chains.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Integrated Passive Devices Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global integrated passive devices (IPDs) market, which is projected to reach USD 1.72 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.33% to USD 2.79 billion by 2032. It evaluates technology developments, application trends, regional dynamics, supply-chain considerations, and strategic priorities shaping demand for compact, reliable electronic solutions.

Market Overview

Integrated passive devices combine functions such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, filters, and matching networks within semiconductor- or substrate-based structures. IPDs reduce board space, simplify assembly, improve electrical performance, and enable greater system integration across:



Wireless communications and consumer electronics

Automotive and industrial systems

Medical equipment

Aerospace and defense applications Computing, sensing, and power-management platforms

The market outlook supports strategic planning by clarifying where integration offers the greatest performance, cost, and footprint advantages.

Technology and Integration Trends

Advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, heterogeneous integration, embedded components, and system-in-package architectures are accelerating the transition from discrete passive components to integrated solutions. Component selection increasingly reflects system-wide requirements involving thermal management, material compatibility, qualification, electromagnetic performance, and supply-chain resilience.

These insights enable product and engineering teams to identify opportunities where IPDs can reduce parasitics, assembly steps, and design complexity while improving reliability.

Artificial Intelligence in the IPD Ecosystem

Artificial intelligence is influencing circuit optimization, layout generation, simulation, defect detection, predictive maintenance, and demand planning. AI-enabled tools can evaluate electrical, thermal, and manufacturing constraints simultaneously, supporting compact passive networks for high-frequency and power-sensitive applications.

Growing AI infrastructure also increases demand for dense, energy-efficient electronics across computing, connectivity, sensing, and power conversion. Successful adoption requires validated data, explainable design decisions, model governance, cybersecurity controls, and human oversight.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Demand is supported by advanced computing, communications, aerospace, defense, healthcare, automotive, and semiconductor design.

Europe: Automotive electronics, industrial automation, medical technology, energy systems, sustainability, and rigorous qualification standards shape adoption.

Asia-Pacific: The region remains central to semiconductor packaging, mobile devices, automotive systems, electronics production, and high-volume manufacturing.

Latin America: Opportunities are associated with automotive production, electronics assembly, telecommunications, and industrial modernization. Middle East and Africa: Infrastructure investment, connectivity, aerospace, electrification, industrial equipment, and economic diversification support emerging demand.

Regional comparisons provide practical guidance for market-entry planning, partner selection, and exposure assessment across manufacturing ecosystems.

Economic and Strategic Group Insights



ASEAN: Benefits from electronics manufacturing networks, supply-chain diversification, and expanding automotive and industrial ecosystems.

BRICS: Presents varied opportunities across infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive, energy, and domestic technology development.

European Union and G7: Emphasize advanced research, resilient supply chains, regulatory compliance, and demanding qualification requirements. GCC and NATO: Demand is influenced by infrastructure modernization, secure communications, aerospace, defense, and critical-system resilience.

Strategic Priorities



Align IPD development with system-level product roadmaps.

Establish multi-source strategies for wafers, materials, substrates, packaging, and manufacturing services.

Validate electrical, thermal, mechanical, and electromagnetic performance under application-specific conditions.

Pair AI-driven design automation with traceable datasets, human review, and manufacturing feedback. Standardize qualification evidence and incorporate sustainability, repairability, and end-of-life considerations.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 1.72 billion in 2026 to USD 2.79 billion by 2032.

Miniaturization, advanced packaging, and system-level integration are principal growth drivers.

AI is enhancing IPD design and manufacturing while creating additional demand for dense, energy-efficient electronics.

Regional manufacturing capabilities, qualification standards, and supply-chain resilience strongly influence adoption. Competitive advantage depends on validated performance, secure sourcing, and early alignment with customer requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Integrated Passive Devices Market, by Device Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Baluns

7.3. Capacitor

7.4. Couplers

7.5. Diplexers

7.6. Inductor

7.7. Resistor

8. Integrated Passive Devices Market, by Material

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Glass-based IPD

8.3. Silicon-based IPD

9. Integrated Passive Devices Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Digital & Mixed Signal

9.3. EMS & EMI Protection

9.4. LED Lighting

9.5. Radio Frequency Protection

10. Integrated Passive Devices Market, by End-User Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aerospace & Defense

10.3. Automotive

10.4. Consumer Electronics

10.5. Healthcare & Lifesciences

10.6. Telecommunication

11. Integrated Passive Devices Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. Integrated Passive Devices Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. Integrated Passive Devices Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. 3DGS Inc.

15.2. 3DiS Technologies.

15.3. Advanced Furnace Systems Corp.

15.4. Amkor Technology, Inc.

15.5. Ansys Canada Ltd.

15.6. Broadcom Inc.

15.7. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

15.8. CTS Corporation

15.9. Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

15.10. Infineon Technologies AG

15.11. JCET Group Co., Ltd.

15.12. Johanson Technology Inc.

15.13. Knowles Corporation

15.14. MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

15.15. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

15.16. NXP B.V

15.17. ON Semiconductor Corporation

15.18. Qorvo, Inc.

15.19. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd

15.20. SGS-Thomson Microelectronics N.V.

15.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

15.22. Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

15.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

15.25. Yageo Corporation

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [197]

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