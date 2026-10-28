CFP Board Celebrates Congressional Resolution Marking National Financial Planning Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFP Board is proud to recognize the support of U.S. Representatives Young Kim (R-CA) and Joyce Beatty (D-OH), who on Monday introduced a congressional resolution designating October 2026 as "National Financial Planning Month." The resolution aims to increase public awareness about the importance of financial planning and the key role of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERprofessionals in helping Americans achieve their financial goals.

"Representatives Kim and Beatty, as co-chairs of the House Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus, have been wonderful partners in spreading the word about the value of financial planning for families nationwide,” said Erin Koeppel, JD, CFP Board Managing Director, Government Relations and Public Policy Counsel.“With this resolution, lawmakers honor the role CFP® professionals play each day helping people make sound financial decisions and build lasting financial security.”

The resolution cites CFP Board research underscoring how today's economic pressures make financial planning more important than ever. CFP Board's 2026 studies, Financial FOMO: A Survey About Money and Relationships and Don't Fall For It: Guarding Against Financial Fraud, found that rising costs and money scams are undermining Americans' financial security. Meanwhile, CFP Board's Financial Planning Longitudinal Study indicates that Americans working with CFP® professionals report stronger financial preparedness and confidence than other advised and unadvised households.

“A paycheck only stretches so far when you're juggling groceries, mortgage payments, and saving for the future,” said Representative Young Kim (CA-40).“Southern California families work hard for every dollar, and they deserve the tools to make their money go further and plan for what's ahead. I'm proud to join Rep. Beatty in recognizing October as National Financial Planning Month and helping more Americans build the financial security they've worked so hard to achieve.”

“Financial security should not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy. Every American deserves the knowledge, resources, and tools to build a financially secure future,” said Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Co-Chair of the Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus. “At a time when hardworking families are struggling with rising costs, saving for retirement, and making ends meet, financial literacy is more important than ever. I am proud to introduce this resolution recognizing October as National Financial Planning Month to highlight the importance of financial education. When we invest in financial literacy, we invest in stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger economy.”

The resolution urges Americans to observe“National Financial Planning Month” through outreach and awareness initiatives, such as those hosted by CFP Board and CFP® professionals, including:



Public seminars or workshops on budgeting, saving, use of credit, investing and retirement planning to increase access to financial planning services.

Financial education courses and instruction in schools and colleges to improve financial literacy for people of all ages. Support for pro bono financial planning services, offering no-cost financial guidance to Americans in underserved communities or in times of need.



Recognizing the profession's commitment to pro bono work, the legislation notes that CFP®professionals reported 433,390 hours of pro bono financial planning services in 2025. The resolution further supports the efforts of the Department of the Treasury and the Financial Literacy and Education Commission to develop a national strategy on financial education and improve financial well-being for all Americans. It also backs broader efforts to promote access to financial planning services, improve Americans' understanding of investment products, investment risk and participation in the capital markets, and strengthen financial literacy and investor education nationwide.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification - widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners - so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP®certification is held by more than 110,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

CONTACT: Jane Riley Jacobsen, Director of Public Relations, O: 202-379-2305

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