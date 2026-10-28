Global IC Sockets Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast 2026-2032 AI Chips, Advanced Packaging, And Automotive Electronics Drive 8.26% CAGR To USD 3.56 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. IC Sockets Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ball Grid Array Sockets
7.3. Dual In-Line Package Sockets
7.4. Land Grid Array Sockets
7.5. Pin Grid Array Sockets
7.6. Zero Insertion Force Sockets
8. IC Sockets Market, by Material
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ceramic
8.3. Metal
8.4. Plastic
9. IC Sockets Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Fine Pitch Technology
9.3. Surface-Mount Technology
9.4. Through-Hole Technology
10. IC Sockets Market, by Pin Count
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 21-50 Pins
10.3. 51-100 Pins
10.4. Less Than 20 Pins
10.5. More Than 100 Pins
11. IC Sockets Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Central Processing Unit
11.3. CMOS Image Sensors
11.4. Graphics Processing Unit
11.5. High-Voltage Circuits
11.6. Radio Frequency
11.7. System-On-A-Chip
12. IC Sockets Market, by End-Users
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Aerospace & Defense
12.3. Automotive
12.4. Consumer Electronics
12.5. Healthcare Devices
12.6. Industrial Machinery
12.7. Telecommunications
13. IC Sockets Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. IC Sockets Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. IC Sockets Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. 3M Company
17.2. Adam Technologies, Inc.
17.3. Amphenol Corporation
17.4. Aries Electronics, incorporated
17.5. AUK Contractors Co., Ltd.
17.6. Conrad Electronic International GmbH & CoKG
17.7. Digi-Key Corporation
17.8. Enplas Corporation?
17.9. Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
17.10. Ktron Ai Robotics Pvt Ltd.
17.11. Leeno industrial Inc.
17.12. Mill-Max Mfg. Corp.
17.13. MISUMI Corporation
17.14. Molex LLC
17.15. MPE-Garry GmbH
17.16. Omron Corporation
17.17. Preci-Dip SA
17.18. Protectron Electromech Private Limited
17.19. RIKA DENSHI CO., LTD.
17.20. SDK Co., Ltd.
17.21. SER Corp.
17.22. Smiths Interconnect Group Limited
17.23. TE Connectivity Ltd.
17.24. Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [283]
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