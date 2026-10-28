Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share, And Trends - Forecast 2026-2032 AI Data Centers And Co-Packaged Optics Fuel 18.76% CAGR And A USD 45.62 Billion Opportunity By 2032

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Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Photonic Integrated Circuit Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photonic integrated circuit (PIC) market research report provides an in-depth assessment of technologies, applications, manufacturing requirements, regional capabilities, and strategic priorities shaping the industry. The market is projected to reach USD 17.11 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 18.76% to USD 45.62 billion by 2032.

Market Overview

Photonic integrated circuits combine optical functions-including light generation, modulation, routing, detection, and signal processing-on a chip or closely integrated platform. PICs support high-bandwidth communications, data-center interconnects, sensing, biomedical instrumentation, quantum technologies, and specialized industrial systems.

Adoption is being driven by demand for lower energy consumption, greater data throughput, compact form factors, and improved signal integrity. The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where technology readiness, application demand, and manufacturing capabilities intersect.

Technology and Manufacturing Landscape

The industry is transitioning from discrete optical assemblies to integrated platforms that combine photonics, electronics, packaging, and software. Key technology platforms include:



Silicon photonics

Indium phosphide

Silicon nitride Hybrid integration architectures

Each platform addresses different requirements related to wavelength range, optical performance, manufacturability, and integration density. Commercial scalability also depends on reliable packaging, testing, thermal management, fabrication capacity, and access to compatible manufacturing processes.

Artificial Intelligence and Optical Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence is increasing data movement between processors, memory, and networking equipment, strengthening demand for optical interconnects and integrated photonics. AI also contributes to photonic design automation, process optimization, defect detection, predictive maintenance, and performance characterization.

However, fabrication variability, packaging complexity, specialist talent shortages, and demanding validation requirements remain constraints. Understanding these factors enables decision-makers to assess implementation risks and prioritize investments with stronger commercial potential.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Strong capabilities in advanced computing, telecommunications, defense, research, and venture-backed technology.

Europe: Focused on industrial research, automotive sensing, telecommunications, quantum technologies, and coordinated manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific: Supported by extensive electronics production, communications infrastructure, semiconductor expertise, and investment in photonic integration.

Latin America: Developing through telecommunications deployment, universities, applied research, and industrial technology programs.

Middle East: Prioritizing data centers, digital infrastructure, and economic diversification. Africa: Presenting opportunities in connectivity, scientific capacity building, and specialized sensing.

These regional insights can inform market-entry strategies, partnership selection, and geographic opportunity assessment.

International and Country-Level Capabilities

ASEAN is gaining relevance as electronics manufacturing and digital infrastructure expand across Southeast Asia. The European Union benefits from coordinated research and regulatory frameworks, while G7 members contribute advanced research, capital, and high-value demand. GCC states emphasize data-center infrastructure and digital transformation, and NATO members prioritize resilient communications, secure sensing, and supply-chain assurance.

The United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Russia offer distinct combinations of research, semiconductor expertise, manufacturing capacity, telecommunications demand, and industrial applications.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Align device architecture with clearly defined applications.

Establish manufacturing and packaging pathways early.

Qualify multiple suppliers where feasible.

Evaluate optical, electrical, thermal, and reliability performance.

Build partnerships across foundries, packaging providers, systems integrators, and end users.

Invest in design automation, workforce development, standards, cybersecurity, and lifecycle monitoring. Assess AI-related products against energy efficiency, latency, interoperability, serviceability, and deployment complexity.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 17.11 billion in 2026 to USD 45.62 billion by 2032.

AI infrastructure and high-bandwidth connectivity are major demand catalysts.

Packaging, testing, manufacturing scale, and ecosystem readiness are critical commercialization factors.

Regional capabilities vary significantly, creating targeted opportunities for investment and partnerships. Application-focused design and resilient supply chains are essential to sustainable competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.1.1. AI Data-Movement and Energy Constraints

4.3.1.2. High-Volume Silicon-Photonics Manufacturing

4.3.1.3. Multi-Material Functional Integration

4.3.1.4. Broader Foundry and Design Access

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.2.1. Qualification and Switching Costs Slow Architectural Change

4.3.2.2. Fragmented Manufacturing and Packaging Ecosystems

4.3.2.3. Concentrated Buyer and Program Exposure

4.3.2.4. Geopolitical and Export-Control Constraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Architecture Migration in AI Optical Interconnects

4.3.3.2. Commercialization Services and Open Platform Access

4.3.3.3. Ruggedized and Application-Specific PIC Platforms

4.3.3.4. Integrated Ecosystem Orchestration

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.3.4.1. Combining Material Strengths Without Sacrificing Yield

4.3.4.2. Packaging, Thermal, and Alignment Execution

4.3.4.3. Scalable Test and Metrology

4.3.4.4. Very-Large-Scale Circuit Stability

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Integration Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Heterogeneous Integration

7.3. Monolithic Integration

7.4. Hybrid Multi-Die Integration

8. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Active Photonic Components

8.2.1. Lasers & Optical Sources

8.2.2. Photodetectors

8.2.3. Optical Modulators

8.2.4. Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers

8.3. Passive Photonic Components

8.3.1. Multiplexers & Demultiplexers

8.3.2. Waveguides & Routing Structures

8.3.3. Filters & Resonators

8.3.4. Splitters & Couplers

8.4. Control & Interface Component

8.4.1. Electronic Interfaces

8.4.2. Thermo-Optic Heaters & Phase Shifters

8.4.3. Monitor Photodiodes & Test Taps

9. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Material

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Silicon

9.3. Indium Phosphide (InP)

9.4. Silicon Nitride

9.5. Silica

10. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Wavelength

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Shortwave Infrared

10.3. Near-Infrared

10.4. Visible

11. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Packaging Architecture

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Standalone Packaged PIC Devices

11.3. Board-Level & Near-Packaged Optical Engines

11.4. Unpackaged PIC Wafers & Dies

11.5. Co-Packaged Optical Assemblies

12. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Optical Communication

12.3. Computing & Artificial Intelligence

12.4. LiDAR & Sensing

12.5. Biophotonics & Medical Diagnostics

12.6. Microelectronics

12.7. Quantum Technology

12.8. RF & Microwave Signal Processing

13. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by End User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Telecom & Data Centers

13.3. Industrial

13.4. Healthcare

13.5. Automotive

13.6. Aerospace & Defense

13.7. Research Institutions & Academia

14. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Region

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Asia-Pacific

14.3. North America

14.4. Europe

14.5. Middle East

14.6. Latin America

14.7. Africa

15. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Group

15.1. Introduction

15.2. G7

15.3. NATO

15.4. BRICS

15.5. European Union

15.6. ASEAN

15.7. GCC

16. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Country

16.1. Introduction

16.2. United States

16.3. China

16.4. Japan

16.5. South Korea

16.6. Germany

16.7. United Kingdom

16.8. France

16.9. India

16.10. Canada

16.11. Australia

16.12. Italy

16.13. Spain

16.14. Brazil

16.15. Russia

16.16. Mexico

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18. Company Profiles

18.1. Broadcom Inc.

18.2. Coherent Corp.

18.3. Intel Corporation

18.4. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

18.5. Nokia Corporation

18.6. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

18.7. Cisco Systems Inc.

18.8. Lumentum Holdings Inc.

18.9. Marvell Technology, Inc.

18.10. Keysight Technologies Inc.

18.11. EFFECT PHOTONICS B.V.

18.12. Ayar Labs, Inc.

18.13. SMART Photonics B.V.

18.14. LionIX international

18.15. Colorchip Ltd.

18.16. Ligentec SA

18.17. Ranovus Inc.

18.18. Bright Photonics B.V.

18.19. Chiral Photonics Inc.

18.20. Global Foundries Inc.

18.21. Nexus Photonics

18.22. POET Technologies Inc.

18.23. PsiQuantum, Corp.

18.24. SCINTIL Photonics

18.25. Source Photonics Inc.

18.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

18.27. Teem Photonics

18.28. VLC Photonics S.L. by Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

18.29. ZHIWEI Photonics Co., Ltd.

18.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

18.31. STMicroelectronics N.V.

18.32. Lightmatter, Inc.

18.33. OpenLight Photonics Inc.

18.34. CompoundTek Pte Ltd.

18.35. Photon Bridge BV

18.36. United Microelectronics Corporation

18.37. Xscape Photonics, Inc.

18.38. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd.

18.39. Salience Labs Limited

19. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [25]

LIST OF TABLES [332]

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