Worth Named To The 2026 CB Insights' 100 Most Promising Fintech Startups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Worth recognized for achievements in AI-powered onboarding and underwriting that the largest financial enterprises use to instantly and safely verify and approve a business

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Worth to its ninth annual Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising fintech startups in the world.

“The 2026 Fintech 100 identifies the startups reshaping how financial services work behind the scenes. This year's cohort spans payments, lending, wealth, and digital assets, and what unites them is the data behind their selection: strong deal activity, top-tier investors, and partnerships with industry leaders,” said Aisha Chandraker, Fintech Analyst at CB Insights.

“We built Worth so good businesses stop getting stuck in systems that were never designed to see them clearly,” said Sal Rehmetullah, Co-founder and CEO of Worth.“Today, our customers verify and approve a business in seconds, using their own risk policies, with a clear record behind every decision. Our goal hasn't changed. Make it easy for good businesses to get moving.”

The list spans 21 categories across six sections of the fintech market, from payments and business finance to capital markets and connectivity. The CB Insights research team picked winning companies based on custom datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary metrics.

Worth consolidates small business onboarding, verification, and underwriting into a single platform for banks, lenders, fintechs, and payment providers. Its patented Crosswalking Technology resolves how the Secretary of State, the IRS, Google, Equifax, and bank data each see a business into a single confirmed entity, delivering match rates above 98%. It draws on a proprietary database of more than 350 million verified businesses across 200-plus countries and territories. In August, Worth introduced Decision Intelligence, an AI decisioning layer that turns a verified application into an auditable decision within an institution's own underwriting policies and continues monitoring the account after approval.

Quick facts on the 2026 Fintech 100:



$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $3.2B in 2026 so far (as of 10/5/2026).

330+ business relationships since 2025, including with industry leaders like JPMorganChase, Mastercard, and NASDAQ. 51 early-stage startups, 13 of which are at the seed stage



About CB Insights

CB Insights creates conviction for dealmakers in the private markets. The world's top companies and investors rely on our intelligence to find their next investment, acquisition, partner, or customer. Our dataset is fortified with expert analyst judgment, proprietary operator interviews, and early signals of strategic intent that equip leaders and their AI agents with the clarity to act.

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About Worth

Worth is a global fintech platform transforming onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, ISVs, fintechs, and payment providers. Founded by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah, Suneera Madhani, and Jacques Fu, Worth is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions. Powered by a proprietary database of more than 350 million businesses across 200-plus countries and territories, Worth delivers a unified infrastructure layer that combines business identity, risk, and financial data into its single, real-time Decisioning Engine.

Through its agentic AI-powered Decision Intelligence platform, Worth enables financial institutions to automate onboarding, underwriting, KYA, KYB, KYC, fraud detection, and credit risk assessment, driving faster, more accurate, and fully auditable decisions. By modernizing the infrastructure behind financial decision-making, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue and sets a new standard for how financial institutions serve businesses worldwide, delivering a frictionless, consumer-like experience.

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