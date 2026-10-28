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Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Biologics, And Advanced Therapies Drive 13.85% CAGR Toward USD 12.88 Billion By 2032


Date: 2026-10-28 10:31:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-enabled automation, advanced assays, integrated data systems and global partnerships that accelerate compliant drug development.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioanalytical Testing Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global bioanalytical testing services market, which is projected to grow from USD 5.89 billion in 2026 to USD 12.88 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.85%. It examines the scientific, regulatory, technological, and regional factors influencing demand across drug discovery, clinical development, biologics characterization, biosimilar evaluation, vaccine programs, and post-approval lifecycle management.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Bioanalytical testing services measure drugs, metabolites, biomarkers, immunogenicity, and therapeutic responses in plasma, serum, urine, tissues, and cellular samples. Market growth is being driven by increasingly complex therapeutic pipelines involving:

  • Monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates
  • Cell and gene therapies
  • Oligonucleotides and peptides
  • Radiopharmaceuticals
  • Microbiome-based products
  • Biosimilars and vaccines

Validated methods, sample traceability, reproducibility, and compliance with good laboratory and clinical practices remain essential. The analysis enables strategic planning by clarifying where scientific complexity, regulatory requirements, and outsourcing demand are creating attractive service opportunities.

Transformative Market Shifts

The transition from conventional small molecules toward biologics, advanced therapies, and precision medicine is expanding demand for ligand-binding assays, mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, molecular assays, neutralizing antibody testing, and multiplex biomarker analysis. Development programs increasingly combine pharmacokinetic testing with pharmacodynamic, immunogenicity, genomic, proteomic, and translational biomarker capabilities.

Laboratories are also adopting automation, electronic laboratory notebooks, laboratory information management systems, digital chain-of-custody controls, and remote auditing. Decentralized trials are generating additional requirements for low-volume samples, dried blood spots, home collection kits, ambient shipping stability, and rapid sample reconciliation.

Artificial Intelligence and Laboratory Innovation

Artificial intelligence is improving assay development, laboratory scheduling, instrument utilization, quality review, and data interpretation. Applications include chromatographic optimization, peak detection, spectral analysis, biomarker pattern recognition, anomaly identification, predictive maintenance, and reagent planning.

Near-term adoption is expected to augment scientific expertise rather than replace it. Successful implementation requires auditability, explainability, cybersecurity, validated controls, and human oversight. These insights support risk mitigation by helping decision-makers distinguish scalable AI applications from technologies that may introduce compliance or data-integrity concerns.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • North America: Leads in complex testing, advanced clinical infrastructure, biotechnology pipelines, and adoption of LC-MS/MS, high-resolution mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, and molecular biomarker platforms.
  • Europe: Benefits from strong regulatory oversight, biosimilar expertise, academic-industry collaboration, and rigorous standards for data protection and documentation.
  • Asia-Pacific: Is expanding through clinical research growth, biologics and biosimilar development, large patient populations, and strengthening regulatory alignment.
  • Latin America: Offers growing opportunities in clinical research, generics, bioequivalence testing, and biosimilar evidence, particularly in Brazil and Mexico.
  • Middle East and Africa: Present emerging opportunities in genomics, precision medicine, vaccines, infectious disease research, and public health programs.

Demand across the G7 and European Union is concentrated in advanced biologics, oncology, rare diseases, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. BRICS, ASEAN, and GCC markets are gaining importance through pharmaceutical expansion, healthcare investment, clinical trial participation, and laboratory modernization. Country-level comparisons provide practical guidance for market entry strategies and partnership selection.

Competitive Priorities and Recommendations

Providers should prioritize advanced analytical platforms, global sample logistics, harmonized multi-site methods, secure data architecture, and submission-ready reporting. High-value capabilities include immunogenicity testing, neutralizing antibody assays, oligonucleotide quantification, advanced therapy analytics, and complex biomarker programs.

Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on consultative study design, fit-for-purpose validation, rapid troubleshooting, and integrated regulatory support. Partnerships with clinical trial networks, specialty laboratories, academic centers, and logistics providers can extend geographic coverage and strengthen operational resilience.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 12.88 billion by 2032, expanding at a 13.85% CAGR.
  • Biologics, advanced therapies, precision medicine, and decentralized trials are reshaping testing requirements.
  • AI and automation offer meaningful efficiency gains when supported by validated, auditable controls.
  • North America and Europe remain mature markets, while Asia-Pacific and other emerging regions create new growth opportunities.
  • Scientific specialization, regulatory readiness, data integrity, and global operational capabilities will define competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 186
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.89 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $12.88 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Service Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biomarker Analysis
7.2.1. Genetic Biomarker
7.2.2. Metabolite Biomarker
7.2.3. Protein Biomarker
7.3. DMPK Services
7.3.1. In Vitro ADME
7.3.2. In Vivo ADME
7.4. Genetic Toxicology
7.4.1. Chromosomal Aberration Test
7.4.2. Micronucleus Test
7.5. Immunoassay Testing
7.6. Pharmacokinetic Studies
8. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. GC-MS
8.2.1. Chemical Ionization
8.2.2. Electron Impact
8.3. HPLC
8.3.1. Ion Exchange
8.3.2. Reverse Phase
8.3.3. Size Exclusion
8.4. Immunoassays
8.4.1. ELISA
8.4.2. Multiplex Assays
8.4.3. RIA
8.5. LC-MS/MS
8.5.1. Orbitrap
8.5.2. Quadrupole Time Of Flight
8.5.3. Triple Quadrupole
8.6. NMR
8.6.1. 13C NMR
8.6.2. 1H NMR
9. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Workflow Stage
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Preclinical Testing
9.3. Clinical Testing
9.4. Discovery-stage Bioanalysis
9.5. Post-marketing Studies
10. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Biotechnology
10.3. Clinical Diagnostics
10.4. Environmental Testing
10.5. Food And Beverage
10.6. Pharmaceutical
11. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by End User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic Research Institutes
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Hospitals And Clinics
11.5. Pharma Biotechnology Companies
12. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. Japan
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Australia
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Mexico
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Altasciences
16.2. BioAgilytix
16.3. Celerion, Inc.
16.4. Cerba Research
16.5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
16.6. Eurofins Scientific SE
16.7. Evotec
16.8. Frontage Laboratories
16.9. ICON plc
16.10. Intertek Group plc
16.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc.
16.12. KCAS Bio
16.13. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
16.14. Lonza Group AG
16.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc.
16.16. Pace Analytical Services
16.17. Pharmaron
16.18. QPS Holdings
16.19. Resolian Inc.
16.20. Sartorius AG
16.21. SGS SA
16.22. Syneos Health Inc.
16.23. Synexa Life Sciences
16.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.25. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [345]
For more information about this report visit

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