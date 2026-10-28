Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Biologics, And Advanced Therapies Drive 13.85% CAGR Toward USD 12.88 Billion By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$12.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biomarker Analysis
7.2.1. Genetic Biomarker
7.2.2. Metabolite Biomarker
7.2.3. Protein Biomarker
7.3. DMPK Services
7.3.1. In Vitro ADME
7.3.2. In Vivo ADME
7.4. Genetic Toxicology
7.4.1. Chromosomal Aberration Test
7.4.2. Micronucleus Test
7.5. Immunoassay Testing
7.6. Pharmacokinetic Studies
8. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. GC-MS
8.2.1. Chemical Ionization
8.2.2. Electron Impact
8.3. HPLC
8.3.1. Ion Exchange
8.3.2. Reverse Phase
8.3.3. Size Exclusion
8.4. Immunoassays
8.4.1. ELISA
8.4.2. Multiplex Assays
8.4.3. RIA
8.5. LC-MS/MS
8.5.1. Orbitrap
8.5.2. Quadrupole Time Of Flight
8.5.3. Triple Quadrupole
8.6. NMR
8.6.1. 13C NMR
8.6.2. 1H NMR
9. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Workflow Stage
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Preclinical Testing
9.3. Clinical Testing
9.4. Discovery-stage Bioanalysis
9.5. Post-marketing Studies
10. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Biotechnology
10.3. Clinical Diagnostics
10.4. Environmental Testing
10.5. Food And Beverage
10.6. Pharmaceutical
11. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic Research Institutes
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Hospitals And Clinics
11.5. Pharma Biotechnology Companies
12. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. Japan
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Australia
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Mexico
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Altasciences
16.2. BioAgilytix
16.3. Celerion, Inc.
16.4. Cerba Research
16.5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
16.6. Eurofins Scientific SE
16.7. Evotec
16.8. Frontage Laboratories
16.9. ICON plc
16.10. Intertek Group plc
16.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc.
16.12. KCAS Bio
16.13. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
16.14. Lonza Group AG
16.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc.
16.16. Pace Analytical Services
16.17. Pharmaron
16.18. QPS Holdings
16.19. Resolian Inc.
16.20. Sartorius AG
16.21. SGS SA
16.22. Syneos Health Inc.
16.23. Synexa Life Sciences
16.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.25. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [345]
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