North America Scaffolding - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Infrastructure Renewal And Modular Rentals Drive Growth To USD 9.93 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rental models improve cost efficiency and flexibility, while modular systems reduce labor needs and infrastructure renewal sustains demand.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Scaffolding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America scaffolding market is expected to increase from USD 7.08 billion in 2025 to USD 7.34 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 9.93 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by infrastructure renewal, building retrofits, industrial maintenance, rental demand, and the adoption of modular systems designed to improve productivity.

Infrastructure Renewal Strengthens Scaffolding Demand

Infrastructure repair and rehabilitation remain major growth drivers for the North America scaffolding market. Continuous investment in highways, bridges, elevated roads, transit systems, utilities, and industrial assets is creating sustained demand for safe and reliable access solutions. Retrofit projects frequently require more scaffolding than new construction because crews must operate around existing structures, limited access points, and occupied facilities.

In the United States, public highway construction and bridge rehabilitation provide a substantial pipeline of projects requiring scaffolding services. Canada also contributes to regional growth through transit development, municipal bridge programs, and upgrades to public and commercial facilities. These recurring infrastructure requirements provide a stable foundation for the market and reduce its exposure to short-term changes in private construction activity.

Scaffolding Rental Supports Cost Efficiency and Flexibility

The rental business model continues to play a central role in the North America scaffolding market. Contractors increasingly prefer to manage scaffolding as a project-specific expense rather than commit capital to equipment ownership, storage, inspection, transportation, maintenance, and replacement.

Rental providers can distribute fleet costs across multiple projects while helping contractors obtain the equipment configurations required for different job sites. Demand is particularly strong for suppliers that maintain large inventories, deliver equipment reliably, and provide inspection documentation and related support services. Accounting considerations under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) also influence purchasing and rental decisions for some businesses.

Labor Shortages Remain a Key Market Constraint

A shortage of trained scaffolding workers continues to affect project execution across North America. Scaffold erection and dismantling require qualified crews, careful planning, and strict safety procedures. Limited labor availability can delay mobilization, extend project schedules, and restrict a contractor's ability to support several sites simultaneously.

This challenge is accelerating interest in modular and quick-assembly systems that reduce installation time and improve workforce productivity. OSHA safety compliance requirements are also supporting demand for professionally installed scaffolding and documented inspection processes. However, high capital and maintenance costs continue to increase the burden associated with fleet ownership.

Supported Scaffolding Maintains Market Leadership

Supported scaffold represented 47% of the North America scaffolding market share in 2025. Its leading position reflects broad use across construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, commercial development, and industrial maintenance. Supported systems offer the load-bearing capacity and job-site flexibility required for many standard projects, while standardized components make them suitable for rental fleet rotation.

Suspended scaffolding is forecast to expand at a 6.7% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being driven by facade restoration, bridge soffit access, dam inspection, and maintenance work on high-rise buildings. These projects often involve vertical surfaces or underside access where supported systems are less practical. Mobile scaffolding remains relevant for interior fit-out projects and light maintenance applications.

Modular / Ringlock Systems Record the Fastest Growth

Frame / H-frame systems accounted for 32% of the market by system type in 2025. Their widespread use in residential construction, commercial facades, and lighter-duty projects is supported by contractor familiarity and availability through local rental networks. Tube / coupler systems also remain important for industrial sites requiring custom configurations around fixed equipment and process lines.

Modular / ringlock systems are projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR through 2031, making them the fastest-growing system category. Faster assembly, adaptability, and suitability for complex projects are supporting adoption in data centers, semiconductor facilities, infrastructure developments, and long-duration civil works. Cuplock systems also offer an efficient option for projects requiring faster setup and substantial equipment volumes. Overall, the North America scaffolding market is shifting toward higher-productivity systems that address tighter schedules, complex access requirements, and ongoing skilled labor constraints.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Infrastructure Renewal and Retrofit Activity Drives Scaffolding Demand

4.2.2 OSHA Safety Compliance Requirements Support Scaffolding Adoption

4.2.3 Rental Model Preference Enhances Cost Efficiency and Flexibility

4.2.4 Modular and Quick-Assembly Systems Accelerate Market Adoption

4.2.5 Wind, Energy, and Industrial Maintenance Projects Increase Access Equipment Demand

4.2.6 Growth in Data Center Construction Expands Scaffolding Requirements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Skilled Scaffolding Labor Shortages Constrain Project Execution

4.3.2 High Capital and Maintenance Costs Increase Fleet Ownership Burden

4.3.3 Freight, Storage, and Site Logistics Complexity Raises Operating Costs

4.3.4 Exposure to Construction Cycle Volatility Impacts Market Demand

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Impact of Geopolitics

4.9.1 Raw Material Price Volatility

4.9.2 Supply Chain Disruptions and Longer Lead Times

4.9.3 Rising Energy and Logistics Costs

4.9.4 Infrastructure, Energy Security, and Defense-Led Demand

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Supported Scaffold

5.1.2 Suspended Scaffold

5.1.3 Mobile Scaffold

5.2 By System

5.2.1 Tube & Coupler

5.2.2 Cuplock

5.2.3 Modular / Ringlock

5.2.4 Frame / H-Frame

5.3 By Business Model

5.3.1 Sales

5.3.2 Rental

5.4 By Material Type

5.4.1 Timber / Plywood

5.4.2 Steel

5.4.3 Aluminum

5.4.4 Plastic / Fibreglass

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Sector

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial & Logistics

5.5.4 Infrastructure

5.6 By Country

5.6.1 United States

5.6.2 Canada

5.6.3 Mexico

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 BrandSafway

6.4.2 Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

6.4.3 The Brock Group

6.4.4 Layher Holding GmbH and Co. KG

6.4.5 PERI SE

6.4.6 ULMA Construction

6.4.7 Altrad

6.4.8 Waco International

6.4.9 Atlantic Pacific Equipment, LLC

6.4.10 Associated Scaffolding Company, Inc.

6.4.11 Apache Industrial Services, Inc.

6.4.12 Excel Modular Scaffold

6.4.13 United Scaffolding, Inc.

6.4.14 Universal Builders Supply Inc.

6.4.15 Waco Scaffolding and Equipment Co.

6.4.16 Petrin, LLC

6.4.17 BETCO Scaffolds

6.4.18 Brewer Equipment Co.

6.4.19 Classic Industrial Services, Inc.

6.4.20 Contractors Access Equipment, Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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