Oceania Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 Pipeline Tops 10 GW As Australia Drives Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the Oceania data center market, including 184 existing facilities and 84 upcoming developments across Australia and New Zealand. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, IT load, rack availability, colocation pricing, investment, construction status and expected opening schedules. The database supports strategic planning, market entry analysis, competitive benchmarking and investment assessment across the region's expanding digital infrastructure sector.

Oceania Data Center Market Highlights



Oceania has approximately 184 operational data centers, with Australia accounting for the majority of facilities and capacity.

Australia represents more than 90% of the region's total IT power capacity and remains the principal driver of data center investment and development.

CDC Data Centres, NEXTDC and Airtrunk are among the leading operators based on existing capacity across Oceania.

Sydney is the region's largest data center hub, supported by a substantial concentration of operational facilities and planned hyperscale projects.

Auckland leads New Zealand's data center ecosystem and continues to attract investment in cloud, colocation and digital infrastructure. Operational data center power capacity stands at nearly 2.3GW, while the upcoming development pipeline exceeds 10GW.

Market Coverage and Colocation Pricing

The report evaluates existing and planned data center portfolios in Australia and New Zealand. Capacity analysis includes current IT load for 2026 and future additions expected between 2026-2031. It also provides existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet, enabling users to assess facility scale, market supply and development potential.

Retail colocation pricing is covered across Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis, supporting pricing comparisons between operators, facilities and key data center locations.

Existing Data Center Database - 184 Facilities



Market snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

The existing facility analysis focuses on data centers in Australia and New Zealand and does not include China data center facilities.

Upcoming Data Center Database - 84 Facilities



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Total investment ($ Million)

Electrical infrastructure investment ($ Million)

Mechanical infrastructure investment ($ Million)

General construction services investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project status, including Under Construction/Announced & Planned Active or expected year of opening

The upcoming project database enables users to track the Oceania data center development pipeline, identify active investors and evaluate future capacity by market. Detailed capital expenditure data also supports analysis of opportunities across electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems and general construction services.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

By combining operational facility data, upcoming project intelligence, investment estimates and colocation pricing, the report offers a structured view of the Oceania data center market. It is designed to help stakeholders assess competitive positioning, prioritize growth markets, identify partnership opportunities and make informed decisions across Australia and New Zealand.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Caduceus Systems

Carrier Connect Data Solutions

CDC Data Centres

Centuria REIT

Chorus

Colocity

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Cundall Johnston

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DC Alliance

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

Doma

DXN

Edge Centres

Enable Networks

Equinix

Firmus

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek (YourDC)

ISPT

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Lehr Consultants International

Localhost

Macquarie Telecom Group

Markham Real Estate Partners

Micron21

Nexion Group

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the Wire

Perri Projects

PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom)

Plan B Limited (Atturra)

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Secure Data Center

TenPeaks(Spark Digital)

STACK Infrastructure

Syncom

T4 Group

Telstra

Trifalga

Umbrellar

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon

Vocus

Xtreme Networks Zettagrid (DC Two)

For more information about this report visit

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