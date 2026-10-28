Oceania Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 Pipeline Tops 10 GW As Australia Drives Investment
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the Oceania data center market, including 184 existing facilities and 84 upcoming developments across Australia and New Zealand. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, IT load, rack availability, colocation pricing, investment, construction status and expected opening schedules. The database supports strategic planning, market entry analysis, competitive benchmarking and investment assessment across the region's expanding digital infrastructure sector.
Oceania Data Center Market Highlights
- Oceania has approximately 184 operational data centers, with Australia accounting for the majority of facilities and capacity. Australia represents more than 90% of the region's total IT power capacity and remains the principal driver of data center investment and development. CDC Data Centres, NEXTDC and Airtrunk are among the leading operators based on existing capacity across Oceania. Sydney is the region's largest data center hub, supported by a substantial concentration of operational facilities and planned hyperscale projects. Auckland leads New Zealand's data center ecosystem and continues to attract investment in cloud, colocation and digital infrastructure. Operational data center power capacity stands at nearly 2.3GW, while the upcoming development pipeline exceeds 10GW.
Market Coverage and Colocation Pricing
The report evaluates existing and planned data center portfolios in Australia and New Zealand. Capacity analysis includes current IT load for 2026 and future additions expected between 2026-2031. It also provides existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet, enabling users to assess facility scale, market supply and development potential.
Retail colocation pricing is covered across Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis, supporting pricing comparisons between operators, facilities and key data center locations.
Existing Data Center Database - 184 Facilities
- Market snapshot Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
The existing facility analysis focuses on data centers in Australia and New Zealand and does not include China data center facilities.
Upcoming Data Center Database - 84 Facilities
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Total investment ($ Million) Electrical infrastructure investment ($ Million) Mechanical infrastructure investment ($ Million) General construction services investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project status, including Under Construction/Announced & Planned Active or expected year of opening
The upcoming project database enables users to track the Oceania data center development pipeline, identify active investors and evaluate future capacity by market. Detailed capital expenditure data also supports analysis of opportunities across electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems and general construction services.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
By combining operational facility data, upcoming project intelligence, investment estimates and colocation pricing, the report offers a structured view of the Oceania data center market. It is designed to help stakeholders assess competitive positioning, prioritize growth markets, identify partnership opportunities and make informed decisions across Australia and New Zealand.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) AirTrunk Caduceus Systems Carrier Connect Data Solutions CDC Data Centres Centuria REIT Chorus Colocity Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) Cundall Johnston Data Centre 220 Data Vault Datacom Group Ltd DataGrid DC Alliance DC West DCI Data Centers Digital Realty Digital Sense Doma DXN Edge Centres Enable Networks Equinix Firmus Fujitsu Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman GreenSquareDC Integer DC Interactive Internode Pty Ltd iseek (YourDC) ISPT Keppel DC REIT Leading Edge Data Centres Lehr Consultants International Localhost Macquarie Telecom Group Markham Real Estate Partners Micron21 Nexion Group NEXTDC OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications Over the Wire Perri Projects PIPE Networks (TPG Telecom) Plan B Limited (Atturra) Polaris Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners Secure Data Center TenPeaks(Spark Digital) STACK Infrastructure Syncom T4 Group Telstra Trifalga Umbrellar Vantage Data Centers Vector Fibre Verizon Vocus Xtreme Networks Zettagrid (DC Two)
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