Kickstarter × INNO100: A New Model For US-China Tech Collaboration, Where Global Reach Meets Chinese Innovation And Real-World Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of rapid technological evolution, the dynamic between global platforms and international technology enterprises is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The strategic partnership between Kickstarter and INNO100 -the platform's first authorized offline retail experience-demonstrates that cross-border collaboration is no longer a one-way export or simple market entry. Instead, it represents a dual value-creation model combining global platform reach, Chinese hardware innovation, and real-world experiential space.

In recent years, numerous Chinese technology startups have achieved success on Kickstarter. Examples include the Morpho UV Printer, which raised over $10 million, and Violoop, an industry-backed AI plug-in designed to bring seamless AI capabilities to every computer. These startups continue to push boundaries in their respective verticals, securing extensive support from global backers.









However, tech enthusiasts and early adopters in Asia have lacked physical venues to test, interact with, or experience these pioneering crowdfunded products prior to delivery. To bridge this gap between digital discovery and tangible experience, INNO100 is established as Kickstarter's first China authorized physical store.

INNO100 solves a critical challenge in product launch strategies by completing both the "trust loop" and the "ecosystem loop" through offline engagement. While Kickstarter enables innovation to be seen on a global scale, INNO100 ensures innovation is believed through real-world validation. By hosting high-impact events-such as Kickstarter annual creator summit, and the "Hardware First" product launch series-INNO100 provides long-tail exposure for creators while allowing consumers to experience features firsthand.









Located within the Shenzhen Bay Culture Square, INNO100 serves as a vital bridge connecting global technology creators with a passionate community of early adopters. The name INNO100 reflects a dual commitment: continuous exploration of cutting-edge technology and a curated showcase of the top 100 most significant products selected from Kickstarter's annual campaigns.









Moving away from traditional retail models, INNO100 operates as an immersive showroom where products are presented within authentic lifestyle environments rather than behind glass displays. Featured innovations include the Anker eufyMake E1, which set a historic Kickstarter record by raising over $46.76 million, and the Eight Sleep Pod 5, an AI-powered sleep system from the $1.5 billion Silicon Valley unicorn that automatically regulates bed temperature using an Autopilot engine trained on over a billion hours of sleep data.









Beyond serving as a retail venue, INNO100 has established itself as a central gathering point for the regional and international technology community through large-scale monthly activations. Earlier this year, the space hosted China's first thousand-person OpenClaw and AI hardware social gathering, attracting over 1,200 applicants. The store also collaborated with Xiaohongshu to host a flagship Tech Hackathon, where 200 finalists engaged in a 48-hour intensive sprint to compete for hardware and software honors.









The space also serves as an interactive field for hands-on learning, prototyping, and customization. Visitors can interact with professional maker DIY tools that achieved million-dollar crowdfunding success on Kickstarter. Rather than simply selling hardware, INNO100 offers tailored courses and workshops-ranging from 3D printing sessions to custom photo refrigerator magnet creation and personalized engraving. In addition, a dedicated robotics zone invites the public to watch humanoid robots and robotic dogs perform, as well as take direct control of the devices.









By turning advanced technology into engaging, hands-on interactions, INNO100 builds deep emotional connections between global brands and their audience, establishing a new global benchmark for cross-border technology collaboration.

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