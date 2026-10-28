Global Aircraft Turbochargers Market Report 2026: Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 9.3% CAGR As Borgwarner, Garrett Motion, IHI, And Continental Advance Electric Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: BorgWarner, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI, Garrett Motion and Continental Aerospace Technologies. Profiled: aircraft turbocharger companies, trends and growth drivers.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Turbochargers Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft turbochargers market is experiencing strong growth as aircraft manufacturers, operators, and maintenance providers focus on improving engine efficiency, power output, fuel economy, and high-altitude performance. The market is projected to increase from $0.91 billion in 2025 to $1 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the modernization of piston aircraft engines, rising general aviation aircraft production, increasing demand for reliable high-altitude performance, military aviation modernization programs, and more stringent aircraft engine performance standards. Turbocharging systems remain important for maintaining engine power at higher altitudes, where lower air density can otherwise reduce aircraft performance.

The aircraft turbochargers market is forecast to reach $1.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026. Key growth factors include the adoption of engines compatible with sustainable aviation fuel, demand for lightweight engine components, investment in next-generation turbocharger technologies, expansion of general aviation fleets, and increasingly rigorous aircraft engine efficiency requirements.

Major aircraft turbocharger market trends include the development of high-altitude-optimized systems, wider use of lightweight and durable materials, integration of advanced thermal management technologies, and expansion of high-efficiency turbocharger designs. Manufacturers and aerospace service providers are also prioritizing fuel-efficient engine performance as operators seek to control operating costs and reduce aviation emissions.

Increasing global air passenger traffic is expected to create additional demand for efficient aircraft propulsion technologies. Rising disposable incomes and growing demand for business, tourism, and leisure travel are supporting higher flight frequencies, expanded airline networks, and greater aircraft utilization. Aircraft turbochargers help improve engine dependability and fuel efficiency while supporting performance across extended routes and varied operating altitudes.

According to Eurostat, air passenger traffic in the European Union reached 1.1 billion passengers in 2024, an increase of 8.3% from 973 million in 2023. Continued growth in passenger volumes is expected to encourage investment in fleet expansion, aircraft maintenance, and propulsion system upgrades, strengthening opportunities across the aircraft turbochargers market.

Rising defense spending is also contributing to market expansion. Growing geopolitical tensions are prompting governments to strengthen military capabilities, modernize aviation fleets, and invest in advanced aircraft technologies. These expenditures support the research, development, production, maintenance, and modernization of military aircraft engines and turbocharging systems used to enhance power, high-altitude capability, and fuel efficiency.

Global military expenditure increased from $2.443 trillion in 2023 to $2.718 trillion in 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. This increase of $275 billion, or 9.4%, highlights the scale of investment supporting defense procurement and military aviation modernization worldwide.

Industry consolidation is further shaping the competitive environment. In April 2024, Quality Aircraft Accessories Inc. acquired Approved Turbo Components Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthened Quality Aircraft Accessories' turbocharger overhaul and repair capabilities, expanded its aftermarket engine accessories portfolio, and added specialized turbo system expertise to its general aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations.

North America was the dominant region in the aircraft turbochargers market in 2025, supported by its established aerospace industry, extensive general aviation fleet, defense investment, and aircraft maintenance infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the aircraft turbochargers market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Single Turbochargers; Twin Turbochargers; Variable Geometry Turbochargers; Electric Turbochargers

2) By Engine Type: Piston Engines; Turboprop Engines

3) By Material: Aluminium; Steel; Titanium; Composite Materials

4) By Application: Commercial Aviation; Military Aviation; Helicopters; General Aviation Aircraft

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Aftermarket; Defense Organizations; Commercial Airlines

Subsegments:

1) By Single Turbochargers: Fixed Geometry Single Turbocharger; Intercooled Single Turbocharger; Wastegate Controlled Single Turbocharger; High Altitude Single Turbocharger; Retrofit Single Turbocharger

2) By Twin Turbochargers: Parallel Twin Turbocharger; Sequential Twin Turbocharger; Intercooled Twin Turbocharger; High Performance Twin Turbocharger; High Altitude Twin Turbocharger

3) By Variable Geometry Turbochargers: Electronic Variable Geometry Turbocharger; Hydraulic Variable Geometry Turbocharger; Pneumatic Variable Geometry Turbocharger; High Efficiency Variable Geometry Turbocharger; Adaptive Variable Geometry Turbocharger

4) By Electric Turbochargers: Electric Assisted Turbocharger; Fully Electric Turbocharger; Hybrid Electric Turbocharger; High Speed Electric Turbocharger; Integrated Electric Turbocharger System

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



BorgWarner Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Garrett Motion Inc.

Continental Aerospace Technologies Inc.

Lycoming Engines

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG

Hartzell Engine Tech LLC

TURBOCAM International Inc.

RAM Aircraft L.P.

Main Turbo Systems Inc.

General Aviation Modifications Inc.

Tornado Alley Turbo Inc.

Western Skyways Inc.

Poplar Grove Airmotive Inc.

Aero Recip LLC

Victor Aviation Service Inc.

Ly-Con Aircraft Engines Inc.

Airmark Overhaul Inc.

Edge Performance AS Rajay Parts LLC

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