Global VIP Room Hospital Bed Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $2.63 Billion By 2030 As Stryker, Arjo, LINET, Invacare, And Paramount Bed Scale AI-Iot Beds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with smart connected VIP beds, AI/IoT monitoring, automated positioning and premium comfort, targeting hospital modernization and medical tourism.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "VIP Room Hospital Bed Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VIP room hospital bed market is experiencing strong growth as hospitals invest in premium patient care, advanced medical equipment and modern inpatient facilities. The market is projected to increase from $1.77 billion in 2025 to $1.92 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This expansion reflects the continued development of private and premium hospital infrastructure, rising demand for improved patient comfort, wider adoption of electric hospital beds and the growth of medical tourism.

Looking ahead, the VIP room hospital bed market is forecast to reach $2.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026. Growth is expected to be supported by increasing investment in connected healthcare infrastructure, patient-centric care systems, premium healthcare facilities and critical care modernization. The integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things into hospital equipment is also expected to strengthen demand for technologically advanced VIP hospital beds.

Key VIP room hospital bed market trends include AI-enabled beds with predictive patient monitoring and automated alerts, IoT-connected systems that support real-time health data tracking, and pressure-adaptive mattresses designed to enhance patient comfort and recovery. Healthcare providers are also adopting fully automated, multi-position electric beds for luxury and critical care environments. Ergonomic designs, intuitive controls and integrated safety features are becoming increasingly important as hospitals seek to improve both the patient experience and caregiver efficiency.

Expanding hospital infrastructure remains a major driver of market growth. Rising investment in healthcare construction and modernization projects is increasing the capacity of hospitals to provide advanced medical services. VIP room hospital beds support these initiatives by helping healthcare facilities establish premium inpatient environments, improve patient mobility and deliver personalized care. According to the American Hospital Association, the number of hospitals in the United States increased from 6,093 in fiscal year 2022 to 6,120 in fiscal year 2024, demonstrating continued expansion in healthcare capacity.

Product innovation is further shaping the VIP room hospital bed industry. Manufacturers are introducing connected smart beds that integrate with hospital systems, support real-time monitoring and help clinical teams manage patient safety and mobility. In June 2023, Baxter International launched the Hillrom Progressa+ ICU Bed, featuring connectivity capabilities, patient mobility technology, enhanced monitoring and smart safety functions. These capabilities are designed to streamline clinical workflows, support earlier patient movement and improve the overall quality of care.

Strategic consolidation is also influencing the competitive landscape. In January 2026, Rhone Group acquired Invacare Holdings S.a r.l. and Direct Healthcare Group for an undisclosed amount. The businesses and their respective brands were combined to establish DHCare, creating a global medical device organization focused on mobility assistance and post-acute care. The transaction strengthens the combined organization's position in medical equipment design, manufacturing and distribution, including electric medical and hospital beds.

North America led the VIP room hospital bed market in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, strong spending on hospital modernization and demand for premium patient services. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as healthcare investment, private hospital construction and medical tourism continue to increase. Regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Manual Very Important Person Hospital Beds; Semi Electric Very Important Person Hospital Beds; Fully Electric Very Important Person Hospital Beds; Smart Connected Hospital Beds; Intensive Care Unit Very Important Person Hospital Beds; Bariatric Very Important Person Hospital Beds; Pediatric Very Important Person Hospital Beds

2) By Functionality: Height Adjustable Beds; Multi Position Adjustable Beds; Pressure Relief Beds; Remote Controlled Beds; Smart Monitoring Beds

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Medical Equipment Distributors; Online Sales Channels; Healthcare Procurement Providers

4) By End User: Private Hospitals; Public Hospitals; Multi Specialty Hospitals; Premium Healthcare Facilities; Medical Tourism Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Very Important Person Hospital Beds: Fixed Manual Beds; Two Function Manual Beds; Three Function Manual Beds; Adjustable Manual Beds

2) By Semi Electric Very Important Person Hospital Beds: Semi Electric Adjustable Beds; Semi Electric Intensive Care Unit Beds; Semi Electric Recovery Beds; Semi Electric Long Term Care Beds

3) By Fully Electric Very Important Person Hospital Beds: Multi Function Electric Beds; Luxury Electric Patient Beds; Electric Intensive Care Unit Beds; Electric Recovery Beds

4) By Smart Connected Hospital Beds: Internet Of Things Enabled Beds; Artificial Intelligence Integrated Beds; Remote Monitoring Beds; Sensor Based Smart Beds

5) By Intensive Care Unit Very Important Person Hospital Beds: Critical Care Beds; Intensive Monitoring Beds; Advanced Intensive Care Unit Electric Beds; Emergency Care Beds

6) By Bariatric Very Important Person Hospital Beds: Heavy Duty Bariatric Beds; Electric Bariatric Beds; Extra Wide Patient Beds; High Weight Capacity Beds

7) By Pediatric Very Important Person Hospital Beds: Pediatric Electric Beds; Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Beds; Neonatal Care Beds; Child Recovery Beds

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Amico Corporation

Arjo AB

Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Favero Health Projects S.p.A.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Hopefull Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Joerns Healthcare LLC

LINET Group SE

Malvestio S.p.A.

Medline Industries LP

MESPA Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Nilkamal Edge Private Limited

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

PROMA REHA s.r.o.

PT Mega Andalan Kalasan

Savaria Corporation

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

United Poly Engineering Private Limited Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

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