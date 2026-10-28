TEGNA Taps Brian Gregory To Lead North Carolina Stations WCNC And WFMY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today named trusted broadcast executive Brian Gregory president and general manager of WCNC, the company's NBC affiliate in Charlotte, and WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro. Bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the role, Gregory will oversee station operations, financial performance, content, sales, digital and streaming initiatives, and community engagement for both stations.

Gregory moves into the role amid a series of significant leadership appointments at TEGNA. Under the company's new CEO, Patrick Paolini, more than a dozen leadership positions have been created or filled at both the corporate and station levels. Gregory succeeds former WCNC-WFMY president and general manager, Joan Barrett, who was recently promoted to group general manager for TEGNA's Northeast and Southeast regions.

“As we strengthen leadership across TEGNA, we're looking for people who develop talent and deliver results. Brian does both,” Barrett said.“WCNC and WFMY are in good hands, and I'm looking forward to what these teams accomplish under Brian's direction.”

Gregory comes to WCNC and WFMY from WVEC, TEGNA's ABC affiliate in Norfolk, where he and his team significantly expanded the station's streaming presence, adding more than 35 hours of exclusive local programming each week and launched several new initiatives to deliver timely, relevant coverage to audiences.

“WCNC and WFMY have talented teams doing strong work,” said Gregory.“I plan to build on that success to find new ways to reach and serve our audiences.”

Prior to joining WVEC, Gregory spent six years as news director of KDVR and KWGN in Denver. Gregory previously held leadership positions at KWCH in Wichita, CBS13 in Sacramento, and WVLT in Knoxville.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Danielle Ingram

Specialist, Corporate Communications

703-873-6440

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at