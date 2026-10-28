The Brandsafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament Raised $132,000 For The Sunshine Kids Foundation And Combat Marine Outdoors Charities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BrandSafway and its Sponsors Raised More Than $882,000 for Charities Over the Past 16 Years Through This Annual Event

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access, forming and shoring and specialty services to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has raised $132,000 for The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors charities during its annual golf tournament held on Monday, October 26that Bay Oaks Country Club. The event has raised more than $882,000 for various charities over the past 16 years.

“The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament is about much more than golf, it's about connection and community,” said BrandSafway President and CEO Gabriel McCabe.“Each year we celebrate this opportunity to bring together our team members and industry partners to contribute to The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors, and it is one of the most meaningful highlights of our year. Together, we make a real difference and honor Austin's legacy.”

The Sunshine Kids Foundation is a nonprofit that has been serving children with cancer since 1982. The Foundation is committed to providing positive group activities and emotional support for young cancer patients through a variety of programs and events, free of charge, for children who are receiving cancer treatments in hospitals across North America. Learn more at Sunshine Kids.

Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) is a nonprofit dedicated to healing visible and invisible wounds of our nation's heroes. CMO provides life-changing outdoor adventures through approximately 100 ranches who actively participate in the program. More than 10,000 combat veterans have participated in outings designed to create an environment of friendship, camaraderie, and fellowship and accelerate recovery from traumatic injuries sustained in combat. Learn more at Combat Marine Outdoors.

Last year, the event was renamed The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament, in honor of a beloved leader who served as the Company's Regional Vice President, Gulf Region. Austin Stonestreet passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

More than 50 BrandSafway volunteers planned and hosted this year's event, donating their skills, time and enthusiasm. In addition, dozens of industry partners supported the event through sponsorships and player participation.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 25 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For YouTM - leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament Raised $132,000 for The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors Charities The BrandSafway Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament Raised $132,000 for The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors Charities

CONTACT: Lauren Falcone BrandSafway...