Globally Acclaimed Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition® Premieres In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition®, the renowned touring experience that has welcomed millions of visitors worldwide, is coming to Columbus. Opening Friday, November 6 at Polaris Fashion Place, the exhibition offers an extraordinary opportunity to view Michelangelo's iconic frescoes up close and at life-size scale.

Rated 4.8 stars globally, the exhibition faithfully recreates all 34 of Michelangelo's ceiling and altar masterpieces using licensed high-resolution imagery and an advanced printing technique. From The Creation of Adam to The Last Judgment, every fresco is rendered in vivid detail, allowing visitors to explore the emotion, depth, and artistry of the Vatican's most celebrated space-without crowds, time limits, or a trip to Rome.

The exhibition has earned high praise for its accessible approach to art appreciation, enabling visitors to see every detail, brushstroke, and color of the frescoes at their own pace, with informative signage and audio guides enhancing the experience.

Tickets are now available at sistinechapelexhibit.com/columbus. The exhibition will run for a limited time. General Admission tickets start at $26, with discounted admission for seniors, students, military, and youth. VIP Tickets include any time entry and a souvenir guidebook.

$7 Off Tickets Until November 15

To celebrate its opening, the exhibit is offering $7 off tickets now through Sunday, November 15 - our best price ever and the only time this offer will be available.

“We are thrilled to bring this immersive experience to Columbus,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE® Global Entertainment, the producer of the exhibition.“Whether you're an art lover, history enthusiast, or someone encountering this masterpiece for the first time, this exhibition allows you to experience Michelangelo's genius in an intimate and unforgettable way.”

“At Polaris Fashion Place, we're proud to offer a diverse mix of tenants and experiences that appeal to a wide range of interests. Welcoming Sistine Chapel to our center brings something truly new and fresh to the greater Columbus community, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience something inspiring and unexpected. We're excited to continue creating a destination where there's always something new to discover,” said Tamra Bower, General Manager, Polaris Fashion Place.

“This exhibit was wonderful. I doubt that I may ever have the opportunity to visit the real Sistine Chapel, so this exhibit gave me an informative and beautiful representation of what I might see. Plus, the visuals were large and up close so I could see more detail and really experience the artistry and talent and spiritual insight of Michelangelo. I took part in the audio tour which was very informative.”

- Fedel S., verified guest review



Exhibition Details

Polaris Fashion Place – 1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

Opens Friday, November 6, 2026

Hours: Open Wednesday to Sunday

. Wednesday–Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM (7:00 PM last entry)

. Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (5:00 PM last entry)

The exhibition is presented by SEE ® Global Entertainment in partnership with SBX Group, with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world's biggest sports and entertainment brands.

About SEE ® Global Entertainment

SEE® Global Entertainment is part of the SEE® family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, CoComelon Playdate, Frida Kahlo, McQueen PROVOCATEURTM EXPERIENCE, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. SEE ® is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: and .

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit .

About Polaris Fashion Place

Polaris Fashion Place® is Central Ohio's premier shopping destination offering market-exclusive brands to locals and tourists alike. A mixed-use lifestyle destination that has both open air and enclosed spaces, the property is home to more than 160 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options. Just 20 minutes from downtown Columbus, Polaris Fashion Place® is open seven days a week; Monday to Saturday 11AM – 8PM and Sunday 12PM – 6PM. For more information, please visit PolarisFashionPlace.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @PolarisFashionPlace. Polaris Fashion Place® is a registered trademark of O'Connor Property Management LLC.

PR CONTACTS

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