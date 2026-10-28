Colorado State University Global And Wings Credit Union Partner To Provide Accessible Upskilling To Wings Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wings Credit Union employees receive reduced tuition rates on flexible online bachelor's and master's degree programs

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) and Wings Credit Union (Wings) partnered to provide reduced tuition rates on CSU Global's fully online undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs to Wings' 2,300-plus employees across the nation. The collaboration grants employees more affordable pathways to gain a new credential through CSU Global's flexible, asynchronous online learning format.

Through this partnership, Wings and CSU Global are dedicated to helping today's professionals upskill, whether that is through advancing in their current role, exploring new career paths, or sharpening their industry experience. CSU Global's 100% online environment allows learners who are working the opportunity to pursue a degree or certificate without having to put their life on hold.

“Partnering with Wings Credit Union reflects our shared commitment to career mobility and lifelong learning,” said Dr. Audra Spicer, interim president and CEO at CSU Global.“Our mission is driven by workplace success and expanding access to higher education. That is why we are thrilled to provide Wings employees with affordable and flexible avenues to advance their skills and reach their career goals. Wings is fostering talent from within, and we look forward to supporting their team members every step of the way.”

Wings employees have access to CSU Global's full suite of career-connected programs, including areas of study such as business administration, finance, project management, corporate financial management, data analytics, and more. In addition, all CSU Global students have access to the university's on-demand support services, including 1:1 tutoring, technical support, library access, writing center, and career coaching. To facilitate their success, students are also provided a dedicated financial aid advisor and a success counselor to assist in their academic journey.

Wings offers its eligible employees up to $10,000 per year in tuition assistance for approved courses and programs at accredited institutions, like CSU Global. The benefit covers tuition and certain related course costs, supporting employees as they continue their education and grow their careers.

“Investing in our employees is ultimately an investment in our members,” said Sara Holland, Wings' senior director of workforce wellbeing.“When our employees have opportunities to keep learning, build new skills and grow their careers, they bring that growth back to the people and communities we serve. It also helps them build the career they envision for themselves.”

Together, CSU Global and Wings are empowering employees to strengthen their professional prospects. To learn more, visit partnerships.csuglobal.edu/partner/wing-credit-union/.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert and industry-experienced faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Wings Credit Union

Wings Credit Union and Ent Credit Union united in a merger of equals on Jan. 1, 2026, creating a stronger, member-focused financial cooperative serving nearly 1 million members with approximately $20 billion in assets. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Credit Unions of 2026, the combined organization operates under the Wings Credit Union name, with a phased branding transition underway in Colorado. Wings Credit Union combines decades of experience serving members across Colorado, the Midwest and beyond, bringing together the strengths of two established, member-focused credit unions. The organization operates dual headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Apple Valley, Minn., and has more than 90 service centers offering a full suite of financial solutions supported by robust digital banking tools. Wings is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Lender and is federally insured by the NCUA. Learn more at WingsCU.com or WingsCO.com (Colorado).

CONTACT: Colorado State University Global Jenna Tarleton... 303-339-6215