Nigeria Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Facility Portfolio, 2026-2031 16 New Facilities Drive Capacity Growth And Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers an Excel database covering the Nigeria data center market, with detailed intelligence on 21 existing facilities and 16 upcoming projects across Abuja, Ikeja, and Lagos. It provides facility-level analysis of operational capacity, planned developments, colocation pricing, infrastructure specifications, investment activity, and project timelines. The database supports strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, market entry assessment, site selection, and investment evaluation within Nigeria's expanding digital infrastructure sector.
Nigeria Data Center Market Highlights
- Nigeria has 21 operational data center facilities, with Lagos established as the country's leading digital infrastructure and colocation hub. Kasi Cloud, Rack Centre, and Africa Data Centres collectively control more than 70% of Nigeria's active IT power capacity, positioning them as the market's dominant operators. Equinix, Digital Realty, and OADC are expanding their presence as Nigeria's growing digital economy attracts global data center investors and infrastructure providers. 21st Century Technologies and Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's Medallion Data Centres account for more than 50% of the upcoming capacity pipeline, making them central to the next phase of market growth. Future capacity additions scheduled during 2026-2031 are expected to strengthen Nigeria's ability to support cloud platforms, enterprise workloads, connectivity services, and digital transformation initiatives.
Market Capacity and Colocation Pricing
The report assesses existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and future capacity additions through 2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet configurations, including 42U, 45U, 47U, and other available cabinet formats. These data points enable users to compare market capacity, facility scale, rack availability, and commercial positioning across Nigeria's principal data center locations.
Existing Data Center Analysis
For each of the 21 existing data centers, the database provides a market snapshot and comprehensive facility information. Coverage includes:
- Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facility identifiers such as Lekki II or LGS1 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
This facility-level coverage enables operators, investors, contractors, and advisors to evaluate operational assets, ownership structures, technical standards, power availability, and competitive market positioning.
Upcoming Data Center Project Analysis
The database profiles 16 upcoming data center facilities and provides investment and development intelligence for each project. The coverage includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
The project pipeline data allows users to assess planned supply, capital deployment, construction opportunities, investor activity, and anticipated commissioning schedules. It also supports analysis of how future developments may influence data center capacity and competition in Abuja, Ikeja, and Lagos.
Target Audience
The report is designed for data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new market entrants, consultants, consultancies, advisory firms, corporations, and government agencies. Its structured Excel format supports detailed comparisons, internal analysis, procurement planning, investment screening, and informed decision-making across the Nigeria data center market.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 21 Century technologies Africa Data Centres Airtel Africa (Nxtra) Cloud Exchange (DimensionData) CWG PLC Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion) Equinix Excelsimo Networks Fringe Infrastructure ipNX Kasi Cloud MDX-I MTN Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Rack Centre Tetracore Energy Group & Huawei UniCloud Africa & BDIC
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