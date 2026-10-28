Gel Pack Manufacturer Gelpax Moves Headquarters And Manufacturing To Grapevine, Texas

Gelpax headquarters and manufacturing facility in Grapevine, Texas

Family-owned maker of custom hot/cold gel packs and cold chain shipping supplies opens a 5,000+ sq ft facility near Dallas with US-based manufacturing

- Aston Scott, General Manager, GelpaxGRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gelpax, a family-owned manufacturer of custom hot and cold gel packs and cold chain shipping supplies, has moved its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Canada to Grapevine, Texas. The company opened its new facility of more than 5,000 square feet in the Dallas–Fort Worth area in August 2025.From a kitchen in Ontario to a factory in TexasGelpax was founded in 2004 by Stu Scott and Carole Scott, who started the business in their kitchen in London, Ontario. Over two decades the company grew into a supplier of reusable hot and cold gel packs, shipping gel packs, foam coolers, and insulated shipping boxes and liners. Today Gelpax is FDA registered and trusted by more than 5,000 clinics. Its gel packs are reusable 100+ times.The founders' sons, Aston Scott, General Manager, and Curtis Scott, both work in the business, which remains family-run.Why Grapevine and DFWThe move was made to serve American customers better with US-based manufacturing. In Grapevine, Gelpax hired a US-based production team, which the company says was easy to build thanks to the deep pool of local manufacturing talent."Most of our customers are in the United States, so making our products here just made sense," said Aston Scott, General Manager of Gelpax. "Since opening in Grapevine we've cut our lead times, lowered our supply costs, and stopped paying tariffs on products crossing the Canada–US border."The company also cited the rapid growth of the Dallas–Fort Worth region, a lower cost of living and doing business, and a better quality of life and climate than southern Ontario. The concentration of manufacturers and suppliers in North Texas gives Gelpax more room to grow."DFW was a great choice for us," Scott said. "There's so much opportunity here because of all the other manufacturers and suppliers nearby. My parents started this company at their kitchen table, and this move sets us up for the next twenty years."Faster custom orders and cold chain suppliesWith production now in Texas, Gelpax offers custom gel packs with a lead time of 10 business days. The company supplies businesses that ship temperature-sensitive products with shipping gel packs, foam coolers, and insulated shipping boxes.About GelpaxGelpax is a family-owned manufacturer of custom hot and cold gel packs and cold chain shipping supplies, headquartered in Grapevine, Texas. Founded in 2004 by Stu and Carole Scott, the company makes reusable gel packs, shipping gel packs, foam coolers, and insulated shipping boxes and liners for healthcare, shipping, and branded product customers. Gelpax is FDA registered, trusted by 5,000+ clinics, and offers custom gel packs in 10 business days. Learn more at gelpax.

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Gel Pack Manufacturer Gelpax Moves Headquarters and Manufacturing to Grapevine, Texas News Provided By Gelpax LLC October 28, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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