Dedienne Aerospace

Dedienne Aerospace renews decade-long aftermarket licence and five-year ESR services contract with Rolls-Royce

AMSTERDAM, FRANCE, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dedienne Aerospace renews decade-long aftermarket licence and five-year ESR services contract with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB Basic Engine StandDedienne Aerospace today announced the renewal of its aftermarket licence covering Engine Stands and Tooling with Rolls-Royce, alongside a renewed ESR (ENGINE STAND REPAIR) services contract. The licence confirms a decade-long partnership over the next ten years, while the ESR services renewal runs for five years. This dual commitment signals Rolls-Royce's continued trust in Dedienne Aerospace and reinforces its position as a preferred supplier in the Rolls-Royce aftermarket since 2015.Dedienne Aerospace's aftermarket licence supports operators, airlines, lessors and MROs with engine transportation stands and maintenance tooling, paired with full lifecycle services, including inspection, periodic certification, repair, upgrades and refurbishment. This ensures equipment remains available and compliant throughout maintenance events.With a decade of delivery to Rolls-Royce operators, Dedienne Aerospace's renewed aftermarket licence and ESR agreement reinforce a reliability-first support model. As a preferred supplier, Dedienne Aerospace works closely with Rolls-Royce engineering and customer teams, aligning to the OEM's standards and responding quickly to operator needs. Backed by a worldwide network and strategic stock near major hubs, it keeps engine stands and tooling ready when required, so operators can focus on fleet availability.To keep support close to operators, Dedienne Aerospace operates a worldwide network of service centers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, including a dedicated site in Derby, UK that provides local proximity to Rolls-Royce and rapid support for UK and European customers.(( Time is the currency of maintenance. This renewal with Rolls-Royce carries forward the relationship begun in 2015. Partnership is our strategy, proximity our method, readiness our promise. From Derby, through manufacturing excellence, worldwide service centers and global strategic stock, support is close at hand so operators can trust their plans to fly.)) says Shreyas Jain, Programs Director at Dedienne Aerospace.About Dedienne AerospaceDedienne Aerospace is a trusted global leader in aerospace maintenance equipment and services for civil and defense markets, backed by more than 75 years of industrial expertise. As an official licensee of leading OEMs including Boeing, CFM, Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Safran, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce, the company delivers high-quality equipment and services worldwide. Through its engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Dedienne Aerospace develops innovative maintenance solutions supported by a digital approach to tooling management and a global after-sales service network. (dedienne-aero).About Rolls-Royce Holdings plcRolls-Royce is a force for progress; powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. The company develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Rolls-Royce has a local presence in 48 countries and customers in over a hundred more, and is building a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing business through its multi-year transformation programme. (rolls-royce)

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Dedienne Aerospace renews decade-long aftermarket licence and five-year ESR services contract with Rolls-Royce News Provided By The Buzz Agency October 28, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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