Rakuten Viki To Exclusively Premiere Summer Vacation, Starring Cho Yi Hyun And Jinyoung, Across Southeast Asia

Set in the quiet village of Upo-ri, Summer Vacation follows an ordinary teenager whose wish for a life as dramatic as the ones she watches on screen takes an unexpected, mystical turn.

Cho Yi hyun and Jinyoung star in a captivating coming-of-age story that blends tender romance, lush scenery, and an intriguing mystery.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rakuten Viki, the global streaming platform for Asian entertainment, is bringing the highly anticipated romance-mystery Summer Vacation exclusively to audiences across Southeast Asia. Starring Cho Yi Hyun, Jin Young, and Hong Ye Ji. Set in the quiet village of Upo-ri, the drama follows an ordinary teenager whose wish for a life as dramatic as the ones she watches on screen takes an unexpected, mystical turn.Set against the lush greens and blue ocean views of Upo-ri - a village where time seems to stand still - Summer Vacation follows ordinary 18-year-old high school student Kim Ha yeon (Cho Yi Hyun). Wishing for a break from her mundane life, Ha-yeon travels to the unfamiliar village for her break, only to meet Jo Yu Gyeom (Jinyoung), the head heir of a prestigious traditional clan who lives a stifled life under strict family expectations.A girl with big dreams meets an heir with little freedomKim Ha Yeon is an ordinary 18-year-old with an imagination shaped by the dramas she loves. When she travels to the unfamiliar countryside village of Upo-ri for her summer break, she enters a place far removed from her usual surroundings.There, she meets Jo Yu Gyeom, the heir to a traditional noble family, and his girlfriend, Sae Ryeong (Hong Ye Ji). With striking looks and an exceptional talent for swimming, Yu Gyeom seems to lead an enviable life. Behind that image, however, old-fashioned rules and repetitive routines have left his days colorless.Ha Yeon's arrival interrupts that familiar pattern. Her appetite for excitement brings a new dynamic to Yu Gyeom's constrained existence, while his relationship with Sae Ryeong adds another dimension to their encounter. What begins as a change of scenery for Ha Yeon becomes an experience involving people whose lives are already closely connected.Romance with a touch of the unexplainedUpo-ri's quiet beauty provides the backdrop for the characters' changing daily lives. The village may seem an unlikely place for the drama Ha Yeon craves, but her visit takes a mystical turn, introducing an element of the unexplained to her countryside stay.For viewers, that combination offers the anticipation of a youthful romance alongside the curiosity of discovering how the mystery will unfold. Ha Yeon has imagined the excitement of life on screen. Now, she must experience the surprises for herself, without knowing what comes next.Summer Vacation invites audiences into a setting where a chance meeting can make even familiar routines feel different. Its contrasting personalities, existing relationships, and mystical premise give viewers several reasons to follow what happens in Upo-ri.More to discover on Rakuten VikiViewers can also catch up on Mommy to Mi Mi, which premiered on Rakuten Viki on November 6th. The KBS daily drama follows two mothers with opposing approaches to life. One has devoted herself to her family, while the other has prioritized her own desires. As their children's lives become intertwined, both women navigate the challenges of parenting adult children alongside their personal expectations.For a change of pace, World Dice Tour 4, which premiered on October 17, sends three travel vloggers around the globe on journeys determined by chance. This season introduces a cinematic twist, with actors, idols, and other guests joining the travelers to create short films documenting their adventures.Discover what happens when opposite worlds meet in Summer Vacation. Visit Rakuten Viki to learn more, and explore more Asian dramas, films, and variety shows.###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

Carla Moreno

Habi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rakuten Viki to Exclusively Premiere Summer Vacation, Starring Cho Yi Hyun and Jinyoung, Across Southeast Asia News Provided By Habi Consulting Inc. October 28, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.