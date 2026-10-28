TC Homes Completes Three Custom Homes In Lake Minnetonka Communities

Home builder in Dayton, Minnesota

The Orono, Minnetrista and Mound houses range from 3,900 to 5,100 finished square feet, and one includes an 1,100 square foot indoor sports court.

- Brian Tutt, President, TC HomesDAYTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One of the three homes TC Homes has just finished in the Lake Minnetonka area holds an 1,100 square foot sports court, built into the house rather than added beside it.The builder, based in Dayton, Minnesota, completed custom homes in Orono, Minnetrista and Mound. All three sit in the western Hennepin County communities ringing Lake Minnetonka, where TC Homes does much of its work. All three were built for private clients and none is for sale.The Minnetrista house is the largest of the three: a two story home with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and 5,100 finished square feet, plus the sports court and a finished walkout lower level. It was built in the $1,950,000 to $2,350,000 range.The Orono house takes the opposite approach to the same square footage problem. It is a single level home, four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 3,900 finished square feet with a finished walkout lower level, built in the $1,100,000 to $1,300,000 range. Single level plans with finished lower levels let a household keep daily living on one floor without giving up the space a family or visiting relatives need.The Mound house is a two story with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,950 finished square feet, built in the $1,400,000 to $1,600,000 range."Three houses, three very different answers to the same question about how a family wants to live. That is the part of this work that does not show up in a square footage number." said Brian Tutt, president of TC Homes. Tutt has spent 34 years in custom home building and real estate development and leads a team that includes director of operations Ron Johnson, who has overseen construction of more than 1,200 homes across a 35 year career.TC Homes builds on fixed cost contracts, meaning the price is set before construction begins rather than tracked against expenses as work proceeds, and keeps the homeowner in a direct relationship with the builder rather than routing decisions through a sales intermediary. Its process runs in five stages: discovery and vision, design and planning, selections and specifications, construction and communication, and completion and care.The company holds Minnesota Residential Building Contractor license BC344259 and Minnesota Real Estate Broker license 20214457, carries EPA Lead-Safe certification, and belongs to Housing First Minnesota, Minnesota's Green Path, the National Association of REALTORS and Minneapolis Area REALTORS. It builds and remodels across communities in the west and northwest Twin Cities metro, among them Wayzata, Orono, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Medina, Deephaven, Long Lake, Mound, Minnetrista, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Corcoran and Eden Prairie.Photography from completed projects is in the gallery of completed homes at tchomesmn.About TC HomesTC Homes is a family owned custom home builder, designer and remodeler headquartered in Dayton, Minnesota, serving the Twin Cities metro. The company builds new construction and remodeling projects across three collections, Sanctuary, Legacy and Estate, working on fixed cost contracts with a direct builder relationship. Learn more at tchomesmn.

Brian Tutt

TC Homes

+1 763-373-5974

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TC Homes Completes Three Custom Homes in Lake Minnetonka Communities News Provided By Builder Lead Converter October 28, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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