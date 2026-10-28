Backed by over 100 five-star reviews, the short-term rental investor agent earns local market honors for performance and customer service.

GATLINBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With a career record of more than 100 completed transactions and 100 five-star reviews, Katelyn Warren is widely regarded as a top-producing professional and the best real estate agent in Gatlinburg. Her standing was formally recognized when FastExpert named her to its 2026 list of Top Real Estate Agents in Gatlinburg, TN.What Does the FastExpert Recognition Mean for Katelyn Warren?The FastExpert designation honors agents for their local production and proven client satisfaction. Published by the real estate referral network FastExpert, this directory ranks local agents based on their available transaction history over the past three years alongside customer reviews.The platform prioritizes its rankings by the availability of transaction records, recent local sales volume, and maintaining an average customer rating of three stars or higher."My focus is always on protecting the client's investment and ensuring clear communication from day one," says Warren. "Earning this recognition validates the hard work we put into every single transaction."What Makes Katelyn Warren a Top Producer in Gatlinburg?Operating out of her East Parkway office, Warren works extensively as a short-term rental investor agent throughout Gatlinburg, TN, Dandridge, and Morristown. Her approach centers on detailed market analysis, ongoing communication, and strong virtual support for out-of-state buyers managing property transactions remotely.One client, Stacey E., noted that Warren provided thorough virtual tours and direct area advice while she purchased a Tennessee property from Texas, making the long-distance buying experience easy."Investors need accurate data and reliable local eyes to make sound decisions from afar," says Warren. "I prioritize giving them a clear picture of the property and its potential return."Experience Proof Points:- Completed more than 100 career real estate transactions- Maintains a consistent track record backed by 100 five-star client reviews- Ranked #1 Real Estate Agent in Gatlinburg, TN in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings- Generated 45 year-to-date transactions and a year-to-date volume of over $16.3 million- Earned the Century 21Centurion Award in 2025 and the Masters Diamond Award in 2024- Holds Accredited Buyer's Representative, Pricing Strategy Advisor, and Military Relocation Professional designations- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent in White Pine, Dandridge, and Morristown- Earned the Century 21 Quality Service Producer award for verified client satisfactionWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Gatlinburg Buyers, Sellers, and Investors?Partnering with a verified top-producing agent offers a distinct advantage when market conditions shift. An active agent handles more showings, inspections, and negotiations, giving buyers and sellers a clearer read on how to price and bid effectively. They also read local indicators faster than broader market reports allow.According to the most recent local market data, Gatlinburg currently holds 17.5 months of supply with an active inventory of 366 homes. This high level of available inventory indicates a clear buyer-favoring market. The median sale price sits at roughly $505,000. Under these conditions, buyers have more options to consider and more leverage at the negotiation table, while sellers should rely on an experienced agent to position and price their properties accurately to attract strong offers.Who Is Katelyn Warren?Warren is a professional real estate agent associated with Katelyn Realtor and the Century 21 Legacy office, serving the core market of Gatlinburg and surrounding Tennessee communities. Operating from her East Parkway location, she focuses on equipping residential buyers, sellers, and property investors with actionable insights.Her targeted industry training spans pricing strategy, seller representation, and military relocation, ensuring clients receive informed guidance throughout the transaction. Beyond her primary awards, she consistently updates her operational systems to handle remote and out-of-state client needs.Buying or selling in Gatlinburg, TN? Reach Katelyn Warren at Katelyn Warren, Realtor at (865) 416-2220.Media Contact:- Katelyn Warren, Real Estate Professional- Phone: (865) 416-2220- Website:- Email:...- Address: 3224 East Pkwy, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Katelyn Warren

Katelyn Warren

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Katelyn Warren Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent in Gatlinburg, TN News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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