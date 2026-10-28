California Community Reinvestment Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

California Community Reinvestment Corporation President and CEO Tia Boatman Patterson Named 2026 Advocate of the Year

28.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CCRC Celebrates Two Award-winning Affordable Housing Developments Recognized by the Southern California Association of Nonprofit Housing GLENDALE, CA - October 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) announced that its President and CEO, Tia Boatman Patterson, has been named 2026 Advocate of the Year by the Southern California Association of Nonprofit Housing (SCANPH). The recognition was presented at SCANPH's annual Homes Within Reach Awards ceremony on October 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where two affordable housing developments financed by CCRC also received honors. The Advocate of the Year award recognizes individuals whose policy, community or public leadership has significantly advanced affordable housing across Southern California. Boatman Patterson was selected for the honor as CCRC continues its work expanding access to financing for affordable multifamily housing throughout the state. CCRC's impact was further recognized through two award-winning developments. Mirador, developed by Affirmed Housing, received the Senior Housing Development of the Year award, while the West Los Angeles VA Campus Buildings 156 and 157, developed by Century Housing, received the Rehabilitation Development of the Year award. CCRC provided a $5 million permanent loan to support the Mirador development and a $9 million permanent loan to support Buildings 156 and 157 of the West Los Angeles VA Campus development. The Mirador recognition highlights the importance of providing safe, affordable housing designed to meet the needs of older adults, while the West LA VA Campus award recognizes the rehabilitation of existing buildings to preserve and expand affordable housing opportunities. Together, the projects demonstrate the role of financing and development partnerships in addressing housing needs across Southern California. "These awards reflect the collective commitment it takes to make affordable housing possible," said Tia Boatman Patterson, President and CEO of California Community Reinvestment Corporation. "From preserving existing properties to creating housing opportunities for seniors and veterans, meaningful progress depends on strong partnerships and access to reliable financing. We're proud to support developments that make a lasting difference in the communities they serve." SCANPH's Homes Within Reach Awards recognize excellence in affordable housing development, advocacy and community leadership throughout Southern California. Award recipients are selected by an independent jury of housing professionals, highlighting projects and individuals making significant contributions to the region's affordable housing landscape. The recognition comes as CCRC continues to strengthen its capacity to finance affordable multifamily housing across California. Through its lending programs and partnerships with affordable housing developers, CCRC supports housing opportunities for working families, seniors, veterans and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. About California Community Reinvestment Corporation: California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) is California's premier Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) multifamily affordable housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. CCRC's lending products provide term financing for affordable multifamily rental housing, supporting the creation of low-cost housing for vulnerable individuals and families. For more information, visit. Press Contact: VEW Media

Veronica Welch 508-643-8000 ... View the original release on

News Source: California Community Reinvestment Corporation

28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

