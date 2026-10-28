PM Modi To Kick Off Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 On Nov 2

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026 on 2nd November, which will bring together participants from over 130 countries, including global leaders, investors, industry and innovators, at Bharat Mandapam here.

Australia, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom will participate as country partners.

Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Santosh Sarangi, on Wednesday said,“India's clean energy transition is entering a decisive phase. With 308 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity, we are firmly on course to reach our 500 GW target by 2030. Realising this ambition will require approximately USD 220 billion in investment between 2027 and 2030, alongside accelerated deployment of energy storage, stronger transmission networks and expanded domestic manufacturing capabilities.”

He told journalists that the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 will provide a vital platform to connect global capital, technology and industry expertise with India's growing clean energy opportunities, translating investment potential into projects, partnerships and progress.

The four-day event, themed 'Invest. Innovate. Inspire', will be organised alongside the 9th Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH).

The three events will provide a common platform for discussions on renewable energy investment, international cooperation, emerging technologies and clean energy deployment.

Delegations from several countries are also expected to attend the Summit to explore cooperation opportunities in renewable energy financing, green hydrogen, energy storage, clean energy manufacturing, and technology development.

Thirteen States and Union Territories will participate in the Summit, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, showcasing their renewable energy potential, investment opportunities and manufacturing capabilities. Other participating states will also highlight opportunities for renewable energy development and investment.

India ranks third globally in renewable energy and solar installed capacity and fourth in wind power capacity, as it advances towards its target of 500 GW by 2030. India invested USD 63.7 billion in its renewable energy sector during July 2024–June 2026, as per BloombergNEF.

Building on this momentum, the Summit will bring together global policymakers, investors, industry leaders and innovators to strengthen international cooperation, mobilise investment and accelerate renewable energy deployment, particularly across emerging economies and the Global South.

The four-day conference will feature high-level plenaries, ministerial discussions, CEO roundtables, and country and state sessions focused on financing, policy, technology, and skilling.

Discussions will cover clean energy investment, emerging technologies, manufacturing, energy storage, and workforce development, with an emphasis on technology exchange, scalable solutions, and greater participation and leadership by women in the global energy transition.