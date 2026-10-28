Assam CM Reviews Land Rights, Vows Faster Settlement For Indigenous Families

MENAFN - IANS) Dibrugarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed land-related grievances of indigenous communities in Upper Assam and assured that the state government would continue its efforts to secure land rights and provide permanent ownership to eligible families.

Chairing two meetings at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, Sarma discussed land settlement issues affecting tribal communities, including the Moran and Matak communities, and directed officials to address pending cases and facilitate the resolution of public grievances.

The meetings focused on complaints related to the Revenue Department, land settlement applications, and unresolved cases under Mission Basundhara 2.0 and 3.0, to be reviewed under Mission Basundhara 4.0. The discussions also covered the allotment of up to 50 bighas of land to tribal families.

At a meeting attended by the District Commissioners of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Majuli, forest officials and representatives of tribal organisations, the Chief Minister reiterated that protecting tribal land rights and ensuring permanent land ownership remained a priority for the government.

Sarma said the government would proactively resolve land-related disputes involving eligible tribal families, according to an official statement.

In a separate meeting with representatives of Moran and Matak community organisations, the Chief Minister announced that the guidelines for these communities under Mission Basundhara 4.0 would be uploaded on the portal.

He also said selected youths from areas inhabited by the two communities would receive training to help people submit land-related applications online. The government would also consider extending the deadline for premium payments and take steps to resolve land settlement issues within the stipulated timeframe.

The meetings assume significance as land ownership and settlement remain key concerns for indigenous communities in Assam, particularly those seeking formal recognition of their land rights and resolution of pending applications.

Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta, Labour Welfare Minister Rameswar Teli, Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain, legislators, senior officials, autonomous council functionaries and representatives of various community organisations attended the meetings.

Sarma said the government would continue working to address the land-related grievances of indigenous people and ensure that eligible families receive their rightful land ownership.