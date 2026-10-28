Punjab Vigilance's Chargesheet Against Majithia Reveals Money Trail Of Rs 736.96 Crore: AAP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau's filing of a 40,000-page chargesheet in the case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had brought a Rs 736.96 crore money trail, shell companies and liquor businesses under scrutiny, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media in-charge Baltej Pannu said on Wednesday.

He said the investigation had traced unaccounted assets and funds, with Majithia's assets showing an increase of 1,495 per cent during the Akali-BJP regime from 2007 to 2017.

Recalling that former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Niranjan Singh was transferred overnight after Majithia's name emerged in the drug investigation, Pannu said those responsible for pushing the state's youth into the drug menace must be held accountable.

He asserted that the Bhagwant Mann government would not retreat from its commitment to make Punjab drug-free and corruption-free, and that the legal proceedings would continue in accordance with the law.

Pannu told the media here that the investigation has traced financial irregularities and a money trail amounting to Rs 736.96 crore. He challenged those describing the action as a political vendetta to examine the chargesheet and statements of nearly 300 witnesses.

“The 40,000-page chargesheet and statements of nearly 300 witnesses contain the details of the investigation. Those calling this action a political vendetta should read the chargesheet and examine the evidence for themselves,” he said.

The APP leader said the case was registered under Sections 13 (1) (e) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 120-B, in connection with the first information report of June 25, 2025, registered at the Police Station of the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali. He said the investigation concerned the accumulation of disproportionate assets between March 2, 2007, and March 31, 2017, during the Akali-BJP government.

“The Vigilance Bureau has traced Rs 736.96 crore in unaccounted assets and funds, while the total financial irregularities and money trail identified during the investigation amount to Rs 736.96 crore. These figures reflect the scale of the financial transactions examined by the investigating agency,” added Pannu.