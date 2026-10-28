IATA's 2026 Global Passenger Survey: Travelers Embrace Biometrics And AI But Entry Requirements Remain A Barrier
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released the results of its 2026 Global Passenger Survey (GPS), highlighting three major trends in passenger behavior and expectations: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Biometrics are becoming mainstream and interest in digital passports is growing: Passengers are embracing biometric identification to reduce repeated document checks and show strong interest in using digital passports for check-in and more personalized services at booking.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how passengers plan travel: From finding flights and comparing fares to discovering their next destination, passengers are making AI part of their travel planning.
Entry requirements are a growing barrier to travel: More passengers say immigration requirements have discouraged them from visiting a destination.
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Over half of passengers (58%) report having experienced biometrics at some point in their airport journey in the past 12 months, up from 50% in 2025. Notably, this is up 24 percentage points from 2022.
Passengers who have experienced biometrics report high levels of satisfaction with 87% saying they are happy with the experience, up from 86% in 2025.
78% of travelers say they would be willing to share their biometric information if it means they can skip showing a passport or boarding pass at airport checkpoints.
Among these passengers, 75% prefer to register once in advance so they can be recognized automatically throughout the airport journey.
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84% are interested in using a digital passport for online check-in instead of their physical passport.
82% are interested in sharing a digital passport with an airline at booking, after payment, if this enables more personalized services, such as information on visa requirements.
82% are interested in using a smartphone combining a digital wallet, digital passport, and loyalty cards to book, pay, and navigate airport processes on departure and arrival.
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21% of passengers have used AI to search for flights to a specific destination, the most common use.
19% have used it to find the cheapest flights.
17% have used it to get inspiration for where to travel.
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Of the passengers discouraged from traveling to a particular destination by geopolitical conflict, 72% say safety was the main reason, while13% cite uncertainty over whether travel is possible.
Of the passengers put off by immigration requirements, 53% say the process is too complex. Privacy (17%) and cost (17%) were far less common.
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86% are likely to share immigration information digitally before departure to speed up processes, up from 83% in 2025.
45% would prefer to complete immigration procedures before reaching the airport, up from 41% in 2025.
60% prefer to apply for a visa online, compared with 25% who prefer to apply in person at a consulate or embassy.
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