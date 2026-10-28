Andhra CM Naidu Pledges Cyclone Aid As He Surveys Impacted Districts

CM Naidu Announces Relief Measures for Cyclone Arnab Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced financial assistance and relief measures for people affected by Cyclone Arnab and said he would visit cyclone-hit regions, likely in Konaseema and West Godavari districts, on Thursday afternoon to assess the damage. Addressing the media at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the state Secretariat, the Chief Minister outlined the government's response to the cyclone, the damage caused by the storm and the relief measures planned for affected communities.

He said he had written to the Centre on Wednesday seeking assistance for cyclone-related damage and had also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the cyclone's intensity and its impact on Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said a preliminary assessment of the damage would be submitted to the Centre, followed by a comprehensive report. He noted that coconut plantations and other horticultural crops had suffered damage and said the government would assess agricultural and horticultural losses to determine the assistance required by farmers.

Government Support and Compensation Packages

The Chief Minister announced a series of relief measures for families whose homes had been inundated and for vulnerable occupational groups, including weavers and fishermen. Under the announced measures, families whose houses were inundated would receive 25 kg of rice. Weavers and fishermen would receive 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil and red gram dal. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per person would also be provided, according to the Chief Minister.

Naidu announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died due to the cyclone. He said financial assistance for affected people in the districts would begin on Thursday, excluding crop-related compensation, which would be determined after the damage assessment was completed. A decision on the relief measures was scheduled to be taken at a virtual Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Casualty Report and Administrative Response

Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, Naidu said four deaths had been reported in cyclone-related incidents. According to the Chief Minister, two people died in Visakhapatnam after being struck by an electric pole and a falling tree, while one person each died in Anakapalli and Bhimavaram. He said the administration had paid special attention to maintaining uninterrupted drinking water supplies and sanitation in the affected areas.

Naidu said technology had changed the state's approach to cyclone preparedness by helping authorities identify likely landfall locations and areas at risk more precisely. He explained that in the past, when a cyclone threatened Andhra Pradesh, the administration had to remain on alert across a broad stretch extending from Srikakulam to Nellore. Technology now helps officials identify potential impact zones and alert vulnerable areas more effectively.

The Chief Minister described prediction, accuracy and field-level preparedness as key elements of the government's disaster response strategy. He said the objective was to minimise loss of life and property through timely warnings, targeted deployment of personnel and coordinated action. He also said that reduced obstructions in canals had helped minimise inundation in several areas.

Naidu praised officials, district collectors and field-level staff for working through the night to manage the situation. He said personnel had been deployed according to local requirements rather than mobilising the entire administrative machinery indiscriminately. The Chief Minister said the state's average rainfall deficit had declined from 39 per cent to 27 per cent following the rains associated with Cyclone Arnab. He also alleged that the previous government had neglected the Real Time Governance Centre for political reasons.

Concluding his address, Naidu said the government's objective was to provide timely services, support affected families and instil confidence among the public. He thanked residents for cooperating with the administration and following advisories issued by the authorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)