Kazakhstan Proposes Six-Month LPG Export Ban From Nov. 14
The draft was published on October 28, with public discussion scheduled to continue until November 12, 2026.
The draft order, titled "On Certain Issues of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Transportation," aims to ensure sufficient supplies of LPG for Kazakhstan's domestic market throughout the restriction period. It provides for certain exceptions to the proposed ban.
According to the document, the proposed measure would continue the export restrictions approved by Kazakhstan's Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations.
The draft was prepared pursuant to paragraph 7 of the protocol of the commission's meeting on March 5, 2026, and in accordance with Article 18 of Kazakhstan's Law on Regulation of Trading Activities, Article 29 of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, and Section 10 of Annex 7 to the treaty.
The document identifies ensuring supplies of LPG to Kazakhstan's domestic market during the ban period as the measure's main objective.
The draft states that its provisions are not expected to have negative socioeconomic, legal, or other consequences or adversely affect national security.
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