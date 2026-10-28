Medicana Health Group Introduces Digital Twin-Based Dental Treatment Planning

ISTANBUL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital twin technology is adding a new dimension to dental treatment planning, allowing clinicians to assess a virtual representation of a patient's dental anatomy and explore proposed changes before treatment begins.

Associate Professor İlhan Metin Dağsuyu of Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital, part of Medicana Health Group, whose clinical work includes treatment design using digital twin technology, says the approach can support more individualised planning and clearer conversations with patients. His areas of interest also include digital dentistry, orthodontics, digital smile design and implant-supported restorations.

“A patient may come to us wanting straighter teeth or a different smile, but that does not tell us which treatment is appropriate,” says Dağsuyu.“We need to understand the condition of the teeth and gums, how the teeth meet and what we can preserve. A digital model gives us another way to examine those questions and explain the options.”

From a Smile Image to an Individual Treatment Plan

In dental planning, a digital twin brings together relevant digital records to create a virtual representation of the structures being assessed. Depending on the case, these records may include intraoral scans, photographs and clinically indicated imaging.

Dağsuyu says the value lies in using that information to support clinical decisions, rather than simply producing an attractive image of a possible result.

“A simulation can make a proposed change easier to understand. It can help us discuss whether the patient's goals might be addressed through orthodontics, restorative treatment or a combination of approaches,” he explains.“But it remains a planning tool. It cannot guarantee the outcome or replace an examination.”

Preserving Natural Teeth Remains a Priority

For patients considering changes to their smile, Dağsuyu says an essential part of the discussion is how each option would affect existing tooth structure.

“Two people may ask for a similar appearance and need very different treatment,” he says.“Where appropriate, moving teeth may offer an alternative to changing their shape with restorations. In other cases, damaged teeth may need restorative care. The decision should follow the clinical findings and an informed discussion with the patient.”

He adds that patients should understand which proposed procedures involve irreversible changes, what alternatives are available and what maintenance will be required.

“The question is not simply whether we can create a particular appearance. It is whether the plan is appropriate for that person's oral health, function and long-term care.”

A Clearer View of Treatment Before Travelling

For patients travelling internationally for dental care, digital records can also support preliminary discussions before a visit. Dağsuyu stresses that a provisional assessment must remain open to revision following an in-person examination.

“Sharing records before travel can help us explain potential options and identify questions that need further investigation,” he says.“Patients should also know whether treatment could require more than one visit, whether healing periods may be necessary and how follow-up will be arranged after they return home.”

He recommends that international patients obtain a clear record of completed treatment and discuss how this information can be shared with their regular dentist to support continuity of care.

“Technology is most useful when it helps patients make informed decisions,” Dağsuyu concludes.“A convincing digital image is only one part of the conversation. Patients need to understand what is proposed, why it is appropriate and what caring for the result will involve.”

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye's leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

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