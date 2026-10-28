Flexi Yoga App Launches Personalized Flexibility And Mobility App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Flexi Yoga App Turns a Short Quiz Into a Daily Stretching and Mobility Routine

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi Yog has launched a personalized wellness app designed to improve flexibility, mobility, and joint health. The app pairs hundreds of short guided sessions with habit trackers, lifestyle challenges, and a specialist-curated content library, giving users a structured way to stay active at home. The launch comes as more adults look for gentle alternatives to high-intensity exercise.

A Routine Built With Personalization In Mind

Flexi Yoga starts with a short onboarding quiz covering the user's current flexibility, routine, and goals. The app then builds a personalized plan of short guided sessions that progress over time. Exercises require no equipment or gym membership and take a few minutes a day. Content covers hip, shoulder, knee, back and neck mobility, daily stretching routines, posture exercises and gentle yoga for beginners and seniors.

Alice Dove, wellness advisor at Flexi Yoga, said: "Flexibility comes back with small, regular work, not long sessions once a week. The plan matters more than the effort."

What Is Inside the Flexi Yoga App

Flexi Yoga was built to remove the guesswork from flexibility and mobility training: what to do, how long, and how often. Features include:



A personalized flexibility plan with hundreds of short guided sessions;

Mobility and stretching routines for hips, shoulders, knees, back and spine;

Gentle yoga poses and low-impact exercise suitable for any fitness level;

Daily trackers for step goals, hydration and wellness habits; Lifestyle challenges plus a specialist-curated article library.



Optional add-on content and upgrades are available for users ready to take their routine further. Every extra is explained before purchase and is never pre-selected.

Transparent Billing and Support

Flexi Yoga displays all pricing, billing frequency and renewal terms at checkout before any purchase is confirmed. Subscriptions can be managed directly in the user portal on the website, and a support team is always available to help.

About Flexi Yoga

Flexi Yoga is a personalized wellness app offering flexibility and mobility plans, gentle yoga routines, progress trackers and expert-curated content. Flexi Yoga is available now – take the quiz and get your personalized flexibility plan today

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