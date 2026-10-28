Sands Investment Group Appoints Clifford Moskowitz As National Executive Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran commercial real estate leader brings more than 20 years of experience to role focused on driving growth and performance nationwide

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):



Appointment: Sands Investment Group (SIG) has appointed Clifford Moskowitz as national executive managing director.

Role: Moskowitz will accelerate SIG's national growth and further position the firm as a leading commercial real estate services company while preserving the culture and entrepreneurial approach that have been central to its success. Experience: Moskowitz brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience, including 11 years as executive vice president of North America for NAI Global.



CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sands Investment Group (SIG), a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, announced the appointment of Clifford Moskowitz as national executive managing director.

As a member of SIG's executive leadership team, Moskowitz will accelerate SIG's national growth and further position the firm as a leading commercial real estate services company while preserving the culture and entrepreneurial approach that have been central to its success.

Before joining SIG, Moskowitz served for 11 years as executive vice president of North America for NAI Global, where he focused on developing new business opportunities and driving business between NAI Global offices. Additionally, Moskowitz assisted in the development and implementation of NAI Global's growth strategies to enhance value to clients and local offices. During his tenure, NAI Global's network included over 300 offices worldwide and 5,800 real estate professionals.

“Cliff has spent his career working across complex, entrepreneurial commercial real estate organizations in markets around the world,” said Chris Sands, founder and CEO of SIG.“He brings a broad, practical understanding of how firms operate, where growth opportunities emerge and what leadership teams need to compete in an increasingly sophisticated industry. That perspective, combined with the relationships he has built throughout his career, makes him an important addition as SIG enters its next chapter.”

Moskowitz brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience to SIG, including a proven track record of leading national brokerage operations, supporting advisor growth and strengthening client relationships.

“SIG has built an exceptional platform, with a culture that attracts ambitious advisors and a proven system designed to help them succeed,” said Moskowitz.“I'm excited to build on that momentum by attracting top talent, expanding thoughtfully into new markets and offices, and identifying the service lines and asset classes that will further strengthen SIG's position as a leading commercial real estate advisory firm.”

Moskowitz earned his Master of Science in real estate finance and investment from New York University's Schack Institute of Real Estate and his Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Sands Investment Group (SIG) is a full service commercial real estate advisory that specializes in the buying and selling of investment properties nationwide. With a client-first approach, SIG has closed more than 6,200 transactions worth over $12 billion in value since its founding in 2009. With 11 offices across the nation, SIG is known for its deep market expertise, collaborative culture, and commitment to developing the next generation of commercial real estate leaders. | sandsig.com

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Rachel Ebling

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