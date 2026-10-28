Buy Now Pay Later Market To Reach USD 90.25 Billion By 2035 As New Rules, Card-Based Installments And Fresh Funding Deals Reshape Competition

Ottawa, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global buy now pay later market is valued at USD 28.44 billion in 2026, up from USD 23.37 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 90.25 billion by 2035 at a published CAGR of 14.47%. Asia Pacific leads with a 36.42% share and North America is the fastest-growing region.

The headline growth hides a market in transition. In 2026, buy now pay later (BNPL) moved from a lightly supervised checkout feature to a regulated consumer credit product in several major markets. The largest providers are now competing less on merchant exclusivity and more on distribution through payment processors, card products, bank partnerships and lower-cost funding. For merchants, lenders, payment companies and investors, the commercial question has changed. It is no longer whether to offer BNPL, but which model, partner and funding structure will hold margins as rules tighten.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Indicator Value Global market size, 2025 USD 23.37 billion Global market size, 2026 USD 28.44 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 90.25 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 (as published) 14.47% Base year 2025 Largest region, 2025 Asia Pacific (36.42%) Fastest-growing region North America (15.11% CAGR) Asia Pacific market size, 2025 → 2035 USD 8.57 billion → USD 34.23 billion







Figure 1: Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, 2025–2035 (USD Billion)

What supports demand



Consumers increasingly want interest-free installments for everyday and discretionary spending.

Merchants use BNPL to lift conversion and average order value. BNPL is spreading from online checkout into stores, card products and post-purchase financing.



What constrains it



Affordability checks and disclosure rules add cost and friction at the point of approval.

Funding costs remain the main swing factor in provider margins. Consumer spending in some core European markets has softened.



The winners through 2035 are likely to combine three things: low-cost funding, strong underwriting data, and distribution through processors and wallets rather than one merchant at a time.

Segment-Share Analysis

The official 2026 market size of USD 28.44 billion is the baseline for every table below. 2025 shares are the figures Precedence Research publishes, or are derived from its published 2025 revenue tables. 2026 shares are modeled estimates by Precedence Research analysts. They roll the 2025 shares forward one year using each segment's published growth rate, or the market average where no rate is published. Segment value = USD 28.44 billion × share ÷ 100.







Figure 2: BNPL Market Share by Component, Business Model, Mode and Ticket Size, 2026

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Component: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Platform/Solutions 67.0% (published) 66.7% (modeled) USD 18.97 billion Services 33.0% (published) 33.3% (modeled) USD 9.47 billion

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Platforms remain the core of the market. They carry checkout integration, real-time credit decisions and API-based lending. The services segment is gaining share as merchants and lenders buy risk management, fraud detection, merchant onboarding and repayment analytics rather than building them. This is a natural entry point for technology vendors and managed-service providers.

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Purchase Ticket Size: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Small ticket (up to USD 300) 42.98% (published) 42.7% (modeled) USD 12.14 billion Mid ticket (USD 300–1,000) 35.0% (analyst estimate) 35.4% (modeled) USD 10.07 billion Higher prime (above USD 1,000) 22.0% (analyst estimate) 21.9% (modeled) USD 6.23 billion

Only the small-ticket share is published. The mid- and higher-ticket split is an analyst estimate based on two inputs: the mid-ticket segment's published 15.84% CAGR, and the product mix disclosed by leading providers, where longer-term and interest-bearing plans carry a large share of volume. Small-ticket use is broadening into groceries and everyday essentials. Mid-ticket is where AI-based affordability models are opening electronics, appliances and travel to installment financing.

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Business Model: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Business-driven 70.99% (published) 70.7% (modeled) USD 20.11 billion Customer-driven 29.01% (published) 29.3% (modeled) USD 8.33 billion

Merchant-funded, business-driven models still generate most revenue because retailers pay to raise conversion. Customer-driven models are growing faster, at a published 15.49% CAGR. These include app-based shopping, provider-branded cards and post-purchase installment conversion. The shift moves customer ownership from the merchant to the BNPL provider.

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Mode: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Online 55.88% (published) 55.6% (modeled) USD 15.81 billion Offline 44.12% (published) 44.4% (modeled) USD 12.63 billion

Online checkout remains the largest channel. Offline is the fastest-growing channel because BNPL now reaches stores through point-of-sale systems, QR payments, tap-to-pay cards and processor integrations. Card-linked products are the clearest evidence: one leading U.S. provider reports that its card volume more than doubled year over year.

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Vertical: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Electronics 35.94% (published) 35.9% (modeled) USD 10.21 billion Fashion 31.2% (derived) 31.5% (modeled) USD 8.96 billion Home & Furniture 24.4% (derived) 24.3% (modeled) USD 6.91 billion Others 8.4% (derived) 8.3% (modeled) USD 2.36 billion







Figure 3: BNPL Market by Vertical, 2026

Electronics leads because ticket sizes are high and upgrade cycles are frequent. Fashion is the fastest-growing vertical, at a published 15.53% CAGR, driven by social commerce and frequent purchasing. Home and furniture is attracting new partnerships, including major U.S. home retailers adding installment plans both in store and online.

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Region: 2026 Share and Market Value

Region 2025 Share 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Asia Pacific 36.42% (published) 36.5% (modeled) USD 10.38 billion North America 29.5% (analyst estimate) 29.6% (modeled) USD 8.41 billion Europe 24.0% (analyst estimate) 23.8% (modeled) USD 6.77 billion Latin America 6.0% (analyst estimate) 6.0% (modeled) USD 1.71 billion Middle East & Africa 4.1% (analyst estimate) 4.1% (modeled) USD 1.17 billion







Figure 4: BNPL Market by Region, 2026

The Asia Pacific share is published. Shares for the other regions are analyst estimates based on reported regional volumes of the largest listed providers and the published regional growth rankings.

Technology, Product and Application Analysis

Underwriting is the main point of difference. Providers are moving from static credit scores to real-time models built on transaction histories and behavior. One leading U.S. lender put a transformer-based underwriting model into live checkout in September 2026, designed to approve applicants with thin or no credit files. Better approvals at stable losses translate directly into merchant conversion and revenue.

New use cases are emerging. These include B2B invoicing and procurement, healthcare and education payments, travel, and larger-ticket financing. Each carries different risk, regulation and pricing, so vertical specialists have room to compete.

Current Developments, Investments and Commercial Implications

Regulation went live in the UK and is arriving in the EU. The UK brought deferred payment credit under Financial Conduct Authority regulation on 15 July 2026, following final rules published in February 2026. Lenders must be authorised or in the temporary permissions regime, run affordability checks and meet disclosure standards. The revised EU Consumer Credit Directive applies across member states from 20 November 2026 and brings most BNPL products within EU consumer credit law.

Commercial impact: Compliance, credit data and decisioning costs rise; scaled, well-capitalised providers gain an advantage; and merchants must offer an alternative payment method when an application is declined.

Klarna is trading volume for margin. Klarna reported second-quarter 2026 GMV of USD 36.6 billion, up 18%, with U.S. GMV up 27% and revenue up 27% to USD 1.042 billion. Provisions fell to 0.52% of GMV. It cut full-year 2026 GMV guidance to USD 149–151 billion, citing weaker German spending and currency effects, while raising its transaction-margin outlook. It went live with J.P. Morgan Payments in the U.S. in August 2026 and announced a Fiserv Commerce Hub partnership in October 2026.

Commercial impact: Distribution through processors is now a central growth lever, and roughly 90% deposit funding gives Klarna a cost edge.

Affirm passed USD 50 billion in annual GMV. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, Affirm reported GMV of USD 50.2 billion, up 37%, revenue of USD 4.26 billion and about 571,000 active merchants. It guides to more than USD 64 billion in GMV for fiscal 2027. Recent wins include Amazon in the UK (September 2026), Crate & Barrel (September 2026) and an exclusive Sam's Club deal (October 2026).

Commercial impact: Large-merchant wins remain decisive, and Affirm's card is turning occasional users into frequent ones.

PayPal is scaling BNPL off its balance sheet. PayPal reported BNPL volume growth of 26% in the second quarter of 2026. In November 2025, it renewed its agreement with KKR, under which KKR's credit funds can buy up to EUR 65 billion of PayPal's European BNPL receivables through March 2028.

Commercial impact: Private-credit funding lets PayPal grow volume without tying up capital, and signals strong investor demand for BNPL receivables.

Grab announced a deal to buy control of Atome. In September 2026, Grab agreed to acquire a 60% stake in Atome Financial for USD 1.49 billion in cash, including USD 260 million of growth capital. The first phase is expected to close by the third quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval. Grab also agreed to buy the remaining 40% about two years after closing, at an equity value between USD 2 billion and USD 4.5 billion.

Commercial impact: Super-apps are buying lending capability rather than building it, raising the competitive bar across Southeast Asia.

Specialists are growing fast and attracting capital.



Sezzle reported second-quarter 2026 GMV of USD 1.3 billion (up 37.9%) and revenue of USD 149.7 million (up 51.7%).

Zip reported fiscal 2026 U.S. TTV growth of 42.5% in U.S. dollars, with the U.S. now about 76% of group volume.

Split Pay raised USD 125 million in 2026 to bring installments to large household expenses. Stitch launched a merchant BNPL product in South Africa in May 2026.

Pricing, Costs, Supply and Profitability

BNPL economics depend on four variables: merchant fees, consumer interest and fees, credit losses and funding cost. Merchant commissions typically range from about 2% to 7% of transaction value. Reported take rates vary widely by model:

Company Reported Economics Metric What It Shows Affirm Revenue of about 8.5% of GMV; interest-bearing loans about 70% of FY2026 GMV Interest income supports higher yield Klarna Transaction margin guided at about 1.09% of GMV for 2026 Scale and deposit funding offset thin margins Sezzle Revenue yield near 11.4% (H2 2026 outlook); provisions 2.5–3% of GMV Subscriptions lift yield but carry higher losses Zip Cash net transaction margin of about 3.9% in FY2026 Pay-in-X margin after losses and funding

These are company metrics, not market averages, but they show where value sits. Interest-bearing and subscription products support higher yields. Pay-in-4 relies on merchant fees and tight loss control. Funding is the main lever on cost: deposit-funded lenders and receivable-sale models have a structural advantage over providers that depend on warehouse lines. New affordability checks in the UK and EU will raise decisioning costs and may lower approval rates at first, putting pressure on smaller lenders' margins.

Company Intelligence and Competitive Positioning







Figure 5: Buy Now Pay Later Company Ecosystem, 2026

Company Core Market Focus Competitive Positioning Relevant Development or Opportunity Klarna Global pay-later, card and shopping app Deposit-funded, broad merchant network Processor launches; lower 2026 GMV guidance Affirm U.S., Canada, UK installment lending Interest-bearing loans, card, large merchants GMV above USD 50 billion; Sam's Club, Amazon UK PayPal Global wallet with Pay Later Huge installed account base BNPL volume +26%; KKR receivables deal Block (Afterpay) Pay-in-4 via Cash App and Square Merchant and consumer ecosystem Cross-selling into Square sellers Sezzle U.S. pay-later and subscriptions High-yield subscription model Raised FY2026 guidance; new cash products Zip U.S. and ANZ installments Fast U.S. growth via wallets and Stripe FY2027 U.S. TTV growth guided above 30% Splitit Card-linked installments White-label for banks and platforms Jack Henry and Shopline integrations Atome (Grab) Southeast Asia BNPL and lending Super-app distribution once deal closes USD 1.49 billion stake; close expected Q3 2027 Tabby GCC BNPL and cards Regional scale; Saudi listing signalled Product expansion beyond checkout Tamara Saudi and GCC Shariah-compliant BNPL Large debt funding capacity USD 2.4 billion facility (2025) Paidy (PayPal) Japan post-pay Local merchant partnerships Japan e-commerce penetration Stitch South Africa payments Merchant payments platform BNPL launched May 2026

No company market shares are given. Provider GMV is not comparable to market revenue as defined in the report.

Regional and Country-Level Opportunities

Europe is entering its compliance phase. The UK now requires authorisation and affordability checks, and CCD2 takes effect from November 2026. Germany remains a core market but showed weaker consumer spending in 2026. Providers with credit-bureau links and compliant disclosures should gain share.

Asia Pacific leads in revenue. India's growth is shaped by RBI digital-lending directions and enforcement against non-compliant operators. Southeast Asia is consolidating around super-apps, as the Grab–Atome deal shows. Japan and Australia offer mature but competitive opportunities.

Middle East & Africa is led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where licensed providers have raised large funding. South Africa is an emerging market for processor-led BNPL.

B2B Lead Generation and Target-Account Intelligence

Target Account Group Relevant Decision-Makers Purchase or Expansion Signals Potential Commercial Opportunity Large retailers and marketplaces CFO, Head of Payments, CMO Checkout redesign, exclusivity renewals Provider selection, conversion benchmarking Payment processors and acquirers Chief Product Officer, BD Director New BNPL integrations, platform launches Partner mapping, merchant demand sizing Banks and card issuers Head of Cards, Chief Strategy Officer Installment features, white-label programmes Bank-led BNPL entry strategy BNPL providers and fintechs CEO, CRO, Head of Expansion Licensing, new markets, product launches Market entry, competitor benchmarking Private credit and ABS investors Investment Director, Portfolio Manager Receivable sales, warehouse facilities Credit-performance and volume outlooks Credit-data, fraud and AI vendors Sales Director, Product Head Regulation dates, affordability mandates Target lists of lenders needing compliance tools Electronics, furniture and travel merchants eCommerce Director, Finance Head Ticket-size growth, cart abandonment Vertical-specific financing strategies B2B platforms and invoicing software VP Partnerships, Product Manager Embedded payments roadmaps Trade credit and B2B BNPL opportunity sizing

Precedence Research helps teams turn these signals into pipeline. It does this by prioritising accounts by demand and readiness, benchmarking competitors, mapping partner ecosystems, sizing regional demand and building target lists for account-based sales.

How Precedence Research Supports BNPL Decisions